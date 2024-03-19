Viceroy Kings to perform at Blind Bob’s: Band is another hyper-charged blast of cow-punk

The group dropped its first 7-inch EP in November 2018. The album, “Drunken Alibis,” which collected several EPs and 7-inch singles, was released in 2022.

Viceroy Kings members Brian Hogarth (vocals, guitar), GeeGee Bradley (bass, vocals), Ed Lacy (keyboards) and Jacob Worsham (drums) minus the press shy Pat Jones (lead guitar), gathered recently at Blind Bob’s in the Oregon District to discuss the new EP. It’s available on all digital platforms and in 7-inch vinyl at the band’s shows and online at coffincurserecords.com.

Bradley: “Every record we try to do a two-song 7-inch, an A-side and a B-side. Then it’s like, ‘Well, let’s take advantage of the studio time and record this other song,’ so it ends up being an EP. That’s what happened with this one. We had two new songs and we’d been doing the New Bomb Turks cover live forever. It’s a cool song so we decided to track it while we were in the studio and suddenly, we’ve got an EP.”

Hogarth: “We recorded with Patrick at Reel Love again. It’s the only place we’ve recorded. It’s comfortable, cheap and sounds great.”

Lacy: “We did one other session somewhere else, and it didn’t work out.”

Worsham: “It sounded terrible. We didn’t release that. It reminded us why we keep going to Reel Love.”

Bradley: “Every time we get a new batch of songs we go in and record. We did these in the fall and winter. It was before the holidays. We do it like the old ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll acts. We do a single, then we put out another single and then another single. We eventually collect it on an album.”

Hogarth: “We’re starting the cycle over again with this EP. We’ll do another EP and another one and then put out another full-length in a couple of years.”

Lacy: “We just have to remember to put one extra unreleased song on there so people will get the album.”

How to go

Who: The Viceroy Kings with Bundy & the Spins, Mike Defendant & Katrina Jo and Eerie Avenue Detective Agency

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Cost: $10 at the door

More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com

Artist info: viceroyking.bandcamp.com