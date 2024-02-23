Voices of America Country Music Festival’s lineup nearly full

Next on the lineup fans will hear Lauren Alaina, Brett Young, Larry Fleet, Chase Matthew, Brian Kelley, Priscilla Block, Maddie & Tae, Cooper Alan, Michael Ray, Kylie Morgan, Lily Rose, Drew Green, Bryan Martin, Shaylen, Redferrin, Thomas Mac, Blake Tyler, DJ Slim McGraw, DJ ETrayn and Dee Jay Silver.

On the Whiskey Jam Stage will be “rising stars,” including Chase McDaniel, Jake Worthington, Tanner Adell, Aidan Canfield, Logan Crosby, Emily Ann Roberts, The Castellows, Ian Harrison, Jonathan Hutcherson and Will Jones.

There are still a few more bands and performers to be announced.

“We are really excited about the 2024 lineup. We wanted to make sure we put together something that fans would want to see,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors, event organizers. “Our goal is to continue to improve the experience year over year. We love our Cincinnati fan base and we have a few BIG surprises for them that are yet to be announced.”

The four-day event will also have more than 20 food trucks, food vendors, concessionaires and partner activations, organizers said.

The Whiskey Jam stage is new this year.

“We cannot wait to bring the artists and spirit of Whiskey Jam up to Ohio for the Voices of America festival this summer,” said Ward Guenther, Whiskey Jam co-founder and owner. “Country music is at one of its most exciting times in history, with so much focus on the promising up-and-coming talent. Whiskey Jam’s unique position in Nashville enables us to see these artists very early in their journey, so we’ll be bringing the absolute best & brightest to join the party at VOA.”

Festival passes are currently on sale for the event at Voice of America MetroPark. It is expected to sell out and there is a March 1 price increase.

More information is available at voacountrymusicfest.com.

