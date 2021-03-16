VOTE NOW: Yellow Springs competing to become the ‘Strongest Town’ in North America

Jeannine Neubauer, left, and Meg Huey, walked around Yellow Springs wearing masks Thursday. The Village passed a resolution to make it a requirement to wear a mask and properly social distance while in the “business district” of Yellow Springs. MARSHALL GORBYSTAFF

In large part, Yellow Springs was chosen for its response to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. These responses included the distribution of masks, the addition of social distancing markers, signage and hand sanitizing stations throughout the city and the creation of programs to reduce the economic impact felt by local businesses during the pandemic. Aside from the town’s coronavirus response, Yellow Springs has earned a spot in the competition for its walkable downtown area, affordable housing through its 20-year-old nonprofit Community Land Trust, Yellow Springs Home, Inc. and generally friendly and accepting atmosphere.

“Yellow Springs is walkable, vibrant, and welcoming!” The Village of Yellow Springs told Strong Towns. “It is heartwarming witnessing our community coming together during COVID-19 by immediately setting in place modes of communication, special programs, and safety measures to protect our citizens and our small businesses. Despite our village’s size, we have an array of cultural and arts activities and are surrounded by a natural environment, including the Glen Helen Nature Preserve, Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, and the John Bryan State Park.”

Anyone can vote for their favorite cities in the first round of the contest from now through noon Central Time on Thursday, March 18 on Strong Towns’ website. The eight communities who receive the most votes will progress to the second round. From that point on, the participants will be competing in a head-to-head tournament-style contest until a winner is announced on Friday, April 9.

The winner of the Strongest Town Contest will receive a visit from Strong Towns president Charles Marohn and an in-depth profile of the city that the organization will share with its international audience.

For more information about the Strongest Town Contest, visit Strong Towns’ website.