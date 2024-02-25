Watch: Kings Island’s simulation of new Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers roller coaster

On Feb. 21 it shared photos of the work being done to install the track:

The ride is just a small part of the massive reinvention of the park’s children’s land area, formerly known as Planet Snoopy. The new “Camp Snoopy” and feature attractions are based around a summer camp in the woods.

As the title suggests, the area will retain the Peanuts characters that Planet Snoopy featured.

This is not the first time the children’s area at Kings Island has seen an overhaul. Opening with the park as “The Happy Land of Hanna-Barbera,” the area has seen characters such as the Smurfs, SpongeBob SquarePants, Scooby Doo, Aang and much more. Some may wonder why the children’s area changes theme so much, and the answer is licensing.

Kings Island’s new attraction has a connection to Knott’s Berry Farm, the park that created the Peanuts theme-park land. As noted by another timeline from the park, from 1980 to 1996, Knott’s had an attraction where guests would travel in large soapbox cars across its Camp Snoopy area. This ride’s name? Wacky Soap Box Racers.

Both Kings Island and Knott’s Berry Farm have intense fanbases, passionate about their history.

Kings Island opens for its 52nd season in April. The park is currently seeking more than 5,000 employees ahead of the opening. Jobs include merchandise vendors, security, lifeguards and ride operators. Employees must be at least 16 years old. Pay for these positions range between $14-$17 per hour depending on the position and prior experience.

Staff Writer Alex Cutler contributed to this report.

