Winter is around the corner: Coats needed for kids, adults

You may be surprised to learn that although coats are always needed, it’s actually winter accessories that go the fastest.

Here’s what they need

Jackets, coats for men, women and children, preferably new or those that can be washed.

Hats

Gloves

Mittens

Scarves

All you have to do is gather up your donations and take them to any Coats for Kids collection container before Oct. 22. The Cintas Corporation will then launder the coats and Rush Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats at no charge.

“We’re excited that we’ve added 17 new barrel locations with the addition of a new partner, Grismer Tire & Auto Service Centers, so we’re hoping for even more coats and winter accessories this year,” says the station’s Jason Doyle, who coordinates the major effort each year.

Do you need a coat?

Doyle says they’d hoped to return to a normal Distribution Day in 2021, but the current rise in COVID cases makes it difficult to hold an event where hundreds of people would gather in a pretty tight space.

“We feel it’s in the community’s best interest that we return to the way we distributed coats and winter accessories in 2020,” Doyle explains. “We’re working closely with our partners — Catholic Social Services and Rush Transportation and Logistics — and we’ll be delivering coats and winter accessories on Thursday, Nov. 5 to a number of local organizations that will distribute them in a more controlled effort to those in need.”

Those organizations will include Catholic Social Services of The Miami Valley, St. Vincent DePaul, House of Bread, Miami Valley Child Development Services and University of Dayton’s Echo Program. Others may be added at a later time.

For a complete list of drop-off locations, plus future information on Distribution Day, visit www.wdtn.com/coats-for-kids.

Vicki Braun, director of Oak Tree Corner Center for Grieving Children, writes to thank our readers for their generosity. “The response to our mention in your column continues,” she says. “We have received many craft supplies and several magazines. We are using those magazines in a project with Key Bank in their Make a Difference Day.

“We are fortunate to live in such a generous community. And we are extra-fortunate that our newspaper values the work of so many wonderful nonprofit agencies. Thanks from all of us at Oak Tree Corner.”

