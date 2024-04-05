Your quick guide to (not) celebrating the total solar eclipse April 8

Well, for those looking to treat Monday like any other day, here is what you should know to stay safe.

When will the eclipse be?

In Ohio, the entire eclipse will last from approximately 1:53-4:35 p.m., depending on your exact area, with the totality between about 3:08-3:12.

Do I need eclipse glasses? When do I wear them?

To answer the first question, if you plan on going outside during the eclipse and looking at it, then yes.

According to NASA: “When watching the partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with your eyes, which happens before and after totality, you must look through safe solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun.”

Many places like schools, museums and parks are giving them out for free, but you can also purchase them online if needed.

However, while the sun is completely covered by the moon, it is safe to take the eclipse glasses off. Once any of the sun starts to appear, they need to be back on.

Can I use binoculars or a telescope during the eclipse?

For most people, no.

As stated by NASA: “Do NOT use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with cameras, binoculars, or telescopes. Those require different types of solar filters.” However, they note that if your optical device does have a special filter, you do not need to be wearing regular eclipse glasses, as they provide the same protection

Can you drive during the eclipse?

According to AAA, you can drive during the eclipse, however there are some things to keep in mind.

First, and this may sound obvious, do not look at the eclipse while you are driving. This could not only be distracting, but also dangerous.

AAA also implores drivers to keep their lights on during the eclipse, as the moon blocking out the sun means that driving conditions will be worse. They also warn drivers not to pull over to the side of the road to watch the eclipse, and to be mindful of pedestrians.

How should I handle my pets during the eclipse?

The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine recently released an article online with tips for pet owners looking to prepare for the eclipse.

The college states that while one should not encourage or force your pet to look at the sun, most pets “do not normally stare at the sun; they heed their natural reflexes not to look.”

This means that they do not need special glasses or any gear to make sure they stay safe. However, if you plan on throwing a party or taking your pet to celebration, the college recommends taking steps to make sure your pet is properly handling the stress that comes with larger crowds.