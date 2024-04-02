3 new food offerings including mac and cheese cart coming to Day Air Ballpark

The create-your-own mac and cheese cart has a variety of toppings including BBQ meatballs, buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, shredded pepper jack cheese, chopped Doritos or Fritos, diced onions, tomatoes, peas, and black and green olives.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream will offer an array of ice cream flavors as well as alcohol-infused ice cream for adults. The vendor is known for Thunder Shakes and Ice Cream Flights. They are also known as the “Home of the ThunderCup.”

Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream is the official ice cream of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, the vendor’s website states.

Day Air Ballpark will also have Grippo’s Chips in a variety of flavors such as Sour Cream & Onion or Sweet Maui Onion in addition to Grippo’s Pork Rinds.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Fans can expect returning favorites such as Gourmet Burgers, the Smokey Stand featuring footlong brats, hot dogs, and Italian sausage, Monument Street BBQ featuring pulled pork sandwiches and brisket, a Coney Cart, Donato’s Pizza, burrito bowls, nachos, sloppy joes, chicken tenders and fries, Dippin’ Dots, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Bill’s Lemonade Stand.

Other brands offered at the stadium include Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, Mar-Chele Pretzels, Moeller Brew Barn and Kona Ice.