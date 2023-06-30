40 events to keep you busy in Dayton in July

July is the month to get outside and attend numerous county fairs and major festivals. From the Dayton Air Show and Gem City Comic Con to Annie Oakley Days and Summer Restaurant Week, there is something that everyone in the family can enjoy.

COMEDY

1. Donnie Baker

Comedian Donnie Baker will perform at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200, on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, July 22 at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Baker is a longtime caller to the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Show. Whether it’s yelling at his boss Randy or his nosey neighbor Mitchell, Donnie has made a living “saying it right to their face!” Cost: $32-$42. More info: 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

2. Oregon District Block Party

The Oregon District Block Party with Purrfect Additions will be held in the Oregon District on Saturday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption and to cuddle with while drinking special cocktails. Purrfect Additions receives a portion of each special cocktail purchase. Cost: Free. More info: www.purrfectadditionsinc.com.

3. Go 4th!

Kettering will hold its annual Go 4th! event at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, on Tuesday, July 4 from 6-10 p.m. The event offers live music, a kids fun zone, food trucks, live music and fireworks. Please bring chairs, lawn blankets, snacks and refreshments. Cost: Free. More info: www.playkettering.org.

4. Ohio Mini-CANvention

The annual Ohio Mini-CANvention will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, on Friday, July 7 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, July 8 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. This show is for buying and selling beer signs, cans, bottles, caps, labels, or anything else beer-related. Cost: $15-$30. For more info: www.miamivalleybcca.com.

5. Underground Railroad Tours

The Springboro Area Historical Society, 110 S. Main St., Springboro, will lead guided Underground Railroad tours on Saturday, July 15 at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and on Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m. Between 1815 and 1864, Springboro was considered one of Ohio’s busiest stops on the Underground Railroad. Cost: $5. More info: www.springboroareahistory.org.

6. Dayton Air Show

Kick off the Dayton Air Show weekend early at Vandalia Art Park, 256 E. Alkaline Springs Road, on Thursday, July 20 from 6-9 p.m. The United States Air Force Band of Flight will perform. There will also be food trucks, activities for kids and vendors. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonairshow.com. The Dayton Air Show will take place at the Dayton International Airport on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. See air performances from America’s Ambassadors in Blue, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and many more. There are activities and events that will capture the imagination of kids of all ages, including interactive, hands-on activities, experiments, and demonstrations for children ages 6-16. Cost: $25-$35, but free for kids 5 and under. More info: www.daytonairshow.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

7. Gem City Comic Con

The Gem City Comic Con will be held at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gem City Comic Con is a social and family-friendly event that promotes reading and collecting. Tickets: $10. More info: www.gemcitycomiccon.com.

8. White Trash and White Walls Car Show

The 13th annual White Trash and White Walls Car Show will take place at Fairborn Community Park East, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., on Saturday, July 29 starting at 9 a.m. There will be cars, vendors, food trucks and a pin-up contest. Cost: Free for spectators. $20 to enter a car or bike in the show. More info: 937-470-6748.

9. Academic Re-Engagement and Career Fest

The Fast Forward Re-Engagement Center’s (FFRC) Academic Re-Engagement & Career (ARC) Fest will take place in Building 8 at Sinclair College, 444 W. Third St., on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a community outreach event designed to provide a space for disconnected youth ages 15-24 to connect with educational, career, and community services that will lead to academic re-engagement for completion and career options to achieve their goals. This event will highlight academic and career services that will re-engage disconnected youth and young adults with academic and employment opportunities from FFRC’s partner agencies and Montgomery County. Cost: Free. More info: www.sinclair.edu.

Credit: RON VALLE Credit: RON VALLE

DANCE

10. Dayton Dance Initiative

The Dayton Dance Initiative will present its fifth anniversary summer season with “Making Moves: The CoLAB!” at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m. This year, each choreographer has been paired with an artistic collaborator to bring in additional artistic elements such as visual arts, spoken word and live music. Cost: $30. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FAMILY

11. Young’s Jersey Dairy Independence Day Family Value Week

Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd. in Yellow Springs, will host its Independence Day Family Fun Weekend at the farm through Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. each day. Families can enjoy putt-putt golf, batting cages, driving range, wagon rides and the animals. Cost: $18 for wristbands for ages 12 and over. $12 wristbands for ages 11 and under. More info: 937-325-0502 or www.youngsdairy.com.

FESTIVALS

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

12. Centerville Americana Festival

The Centerville Americana Festival will take place on Franklin Street in Centerville on Monday, July 3 from 3-10 p.m. and Tuesday, July 4 from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. On Monday, there will be live music and a fireworks show at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St. On Tuesday, there will be a 5K, auto show, parade, arts, crafts and food. Cost: Free. More info: www.americanafestival.org.

13. Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest 2023 will take place at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Saturday, July 8 from 3-10 p.m. Sample chicken wings while listening to live music. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

14. Mary, Help of Christians Annual Festival

The Mary, Help of Christians annual festival will take place at the church at 954 Maple Ave., Fairborn, on Friday, July 14 from 6-11 p.m., Saturday, July 15 from 2-11 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 from 1-6 p.m. The parish festival includes live bands on Friday and Saturday, a $2,000-raffle, food, beer and wine garden, games of chance and games for kids. Cost: Free. More info: www.mhcparish.com.

15. Blueberry Festival

The first Blueberry Festival will be held at Berryhill Farm, 127 E. Krepps Road, Xenia, on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Activities include blueberry picking, live music and food trucks. Each food truck will have special blueberry-flavored items. Cost: $5 per person. Free for kids 4 and under. More info: 937-374-8747 or www.berryhillfarm.net.

16. Pineapple Fest

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association will host the first Pineapple Fest at Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton, on Saturday, July 15 from 3:30-10 p.m. The event will feature all things pineapple with menu items like pineapple on a stick, pineapple salsa, grilled pineapple, pineapple tacos and much more. There will also be a Bud Light Beer garden with pineapple craft beers, seltzers and cocktails. Cost: Free. More info: www.austinlanding.com.

17. Annie Oakley Days Festival

The Annie Oakley Days Festival will be held at the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville, on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will have live entertainment, a parade, historical bus tours, shooting contests, a car show, family-fun events each day and shooting contests. Cost: Free. More info: www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

18. Dayton Celtic Festival

The Dayton Celtic Festival returns to RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., on Friday, July 28 from 6-11 p.m., Saturday, July 29 from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday, July 30 from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. An anticipated 90,000 people will head downtown for Irish food, beer, music, culture and live entertainment. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytoncelticfestival.com.

FOOD AND DINING

19. Sips and Suds

Sips and Suds, a wine and beer tasting event, will be held at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Friday, July 14 from 6:30-10 p.m. Each ticket includes 10 samplings of wine and beer from the Heidelberg Distributing Company. There will also be food and live music. Cost: $35 in advance and $40 the day of event. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

20. Summer Restaurant Week

Dayton Summer Restaurant Week will take place from Sunday, July 23 through Sunday, July 30. The Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Week is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off new dishes. Every restaurant approaches the week differently, but overall, diners be able to pick up a three-course meal for $20.23, $25.23, or $30.23 at many of the Dayton area’s finest restaurants. For every meal served at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to a local charity and the MVRA Education Foundation. Cost: Varies. More info: www.dineoutdayton.com.

21. The Taste

The Taste Festival will take place at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Blvd., Kettering, on Sunday, July 30 from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy samples of food from a variety of local restaurants. Cost: $25 in advance. $30 the day of the event. $10 for children 5 and older. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

MUSIC

22. Killer Queen

Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, will perform at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Thursday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Patrick Myers will perform as Freddie Mercury. Cost: $20-$30. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

23. The Hearts of Fire Band

The Hearts of Fire Band will perform ballroom selections at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922, Valley St., Dayton, on Saturday, July 8 from 7-11 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and food will be available. Cost: $10 for members. $11 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

24. Soul Express

Soul Express will perform 1960s, 1970s, Motown and more at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922, Valley St., Dayton, on Saturday, July 22 from 7-11 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and food will be available. Cost: $14 for members. $15 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

25. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will stop at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Valli came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, producing classic hits including “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You,” and “Grease.” Cost: $50.50-$103.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

OUTDOORS

26. Stars, Stripes & Brews

The annual Stars, Stripes & Brews will take place at the center court of The Greene Town Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane, on Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. There will be live music and a beer-tasting event. There will also be a beer garden for those who do not want to participate in the tasting. Cost: $25 in advance or $30 the day of event. More info: 937-490-4990 or www.thegreene.com.

27. Star Spangled Heights

The Star Spangled Heights event will be held at Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, on Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The parade will start at Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike and will run to Nebraska Avenue/Brandt Pike. Other events include a car show, festival, food, beer garden and live music. The night will end with a fireworks display. Cost: Free. More info: www.hhoh.org.

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

28. City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks

The City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks will take place at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., on Monday, July 3 at 10 p.m. Cost: free. More info: www.daytonohio.gov.

29. Fairborn Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

Fairborn will host its annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks at Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, on Monday, July 3 from 4-10 p.m. and Tuesday, July 4 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. On Monday, there will be a family-friendly block party with various food, craft and game vendors. On Tuesday, there will be a parade from Central Avenue to Main Street, food trucks, vendors, live music and fireworks. Cost: Free. More info: 937-754-3030 or www.fairbornoh.gov.

30. Aventure Chicks Retreat

The Adventure Chicks will host a morning retreat at Cedar Ridge Lavender Farm, 5388 Medlar Road, Miamisburg, on Tuesday, July 4 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Gather at the barn for raspberry lemonade and water, and then walk to the farmhouse for a one-hour gentle yoga session. Wander through the lavender and wildflower field and create a bouquet. There will also be an aromatherapy workshop. The morning ends with a 2-mile walk. Cost: $40.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

31. Montgomery County Fair

The Montgomery County Fair is back at the fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Sunday, July 9 through Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. each day. Experience all the fair favorites including demolition derby, 4H, junior fair, livestock, petting zoo, dog show, circus, flower show, games, rides, fair food, harness racing, rodeo and entertainment. Cost: $10. More info: www.montcofair.com.

32. Dayton Dragons 5K

The Dayton Dragons 5K will take place at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd, on Saturday, July 15 at 8 a.m. “The Race that Pays You” is back with options to participate in-person or virtually. Sign up by Sunday, July 9 to receive a T-shirt, medal and a Dragons hat. Cost: $30 through July 7. Price increases afterward. More info: www.milb.com/dayton.

33. Kettering Road Rally Scavenger Hunt

The Kettering Road Rally Scavenger Hunt for adults only will take place starting at the Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center, 2900 Glengarry Drive, on Saturday, July 22 from 1-4 p.m. Get some fresh air and explore Kettering by solving puzzles, looking for landmarks, taking photos and videos to gather points to compete to win prizes. Cost: $7 for Kettering residents. $9 for non-residents. More info: www.playkettering.org.

34. Dayton Celtic Festival 5K/10K

The Dayton Celtic Festival 5K/10K run/walk will take place at RiverScape Metro Park, 237 E. Monument Ave., on Saturday, July 29 at 8 a.m. The course is predominantly on the recreation trail (bikeway) and is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Cost: $30 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K through Saturday, July 22. $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K through race day. More info: www.daytoncelticfestival.com.

35. Bocce Classic

The Bocce Classic is a 27-year tournament that celebrates Italian heritage. The tournament features local teams and teams from all over the United States. This year’s Bocce Classic double elimination tournament will be held at The John Pirelli Lodge, 2625 County Line Rd., Kettering, on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. Team entry fee is $225. 1st prize is $1,000 with additional prizes to Fourth Place. Italian sausage sandwiches, pizza, and beer will be available for purchase during the tournament. More info: https://johnpirelliosdia.org/.

THEATER

36. ‘Women on Fire’

Young at Heart Players presents the regional premiere of Irene O’Garden’s “Women on Fire,” a series of 12 monologues exploring the breadth of women’s issues with humor and wisdom. Performances are Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are only available for purchase (cash or check only, no credit cards) at the door. Adults: $15. Seniors/Students/Military: $12. More info: youngatheartplayers.com.

37. ‘The Sound of Music’

Dayton Playhouse and Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “The Sound of Music” at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Songs include “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and the title number. Cost: $15-$40. More info: www.arbogastpac.com.

38. ‘Power in the Blood’

Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., presents Sarah Bewley’s “Power in the Blood,” 1993 winner of the Dayton Playhouse FutureFest, on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. Jennifer Lockwood directs. The evening will also serve as a fundraising event for the 2024 Dayton Playhouse FutureFest. Cost: $20. More info: daytonplayhouse.com.

VISUAL ARTS

39. ‘The View’ Juried Landscape Exhibition

A reception for “The View,” an annual Juried Landscape Exhibition, will take place at Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Dr., Dayton, on Saturday, July 15 from 1-3 p.m. Showcasing both contemporary and traditional approaches to landscape art, “The View” is an annual, juried exhibition open to Ohio artists working in any medium. Among the topics explored are nature, environmental themes and world issues. Artist awards totaling $1,100 will be selected by the juror and gallery visitors will select a People’s Choice Award made possible through the Joan W. McCoy Memorial Art Fund. Cost: Free. More info: www.playkettering.org.

40. ‘Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers’

The 2023 “Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers” exhibit continues through Sept. 30 at the EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton. Conceived in 2007 and spearheaded by Willis “Bing” Davis, “Dayton Skyscrapers” is designed to identify and celebrate high achieving local and regional African Americans. For more information, call 937-223-2290.