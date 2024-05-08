Warped Wing launches concert night food menu in Huber Heights

“We learned a lot last year with it being not only our first year open in Huber Heights, but being next to a concert venue definitely added another layer of logistics to flesh out,” said Tara Spoores, marketing director for Warped Wing Brewing Co. “We explored a few different ideas, but ultimately decided that a shortened version of our full smokery menu was a great solution to managing the often times massive crowds that come through on concert nights.”

The concert night food menu features some of Warped Wing’s most popular items that are generally easier to execute — resulting in smaller wait times. The menu features shareables, soups, salads, wings, tacos, burgers, sandwiches and desserts. Must-try items include the smoked salmon spread, smoked wings, brisket sandwich and banana pudding.

Warped Wing is also hosting a Pregame Party on the Patio every concert night starting at 4 p.m. This will be a more casual experience with burgers and hot dogs available for purchase. The brewery will have a jockey box outside with a few beers on tap, as well as canned seltzer. For a full-service bar experience, the brewery will have the garage door behind the bar open for walk-ups from the patio.

“Our goal is to take the best care of our customers whether they are dining with us before heading over to their concert or just stopping in to enjoy Warped Wing. Concert nights definitely bring in a lot of first-time customers so it’s important that we give them a great experience even when we’re busier than normal,” Spoores said.

The concert night food menu will start at 4 p.m. every concert night and run until close.

The next concert at the Rose Music Center is Friday, May 10 featuring Gary Allan with special guest Mae Estes.

More details

The Warped Wing Brewery & Smokery in Huber Heights is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes one hour before the taproom on all nights.

For more information, visit warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warpedwinghuberheights).