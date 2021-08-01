8 noteworthy shows to see in August

Aug. 5-22, Human Race Theatre Company

Set in a Hollywood recording studio in 1965, Matthew Lombardo’s comedy concerns film actress Tallulah Bankhead, who has been summoned to record – or loop – a single line from her final film “Die! Die! My Darling!” Directed by Kevin Moore, this local premiere stars Marcy McGuigan, who previously appeared in the Human Race’s 2013 production of “Lombardi.” “This is a tale of old Hollywood, where the other side of the silver screen doesn’t always shine so bright,” Moore said in a release. “But legends somehow always survive, and this play certainly reveals some of what made Tallulah legendary.” 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N Main St., Dayton. $17-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

Animal Farm

Aug. 10-11, Dare to Defy Productions

Dare to Defy and local screenwriter/author Mathew Klickstein present a performance workshop production of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” Children between the ages of 10 and 16 wrote their own adaptation. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. $10. Visit dare2defy.org.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Through Aug. 15, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Don’t miss your chance for some theatrical fun under the sea. This entertaining, vocally strong production, among my favorites thus far of 2021, features energetic choreography, appealing design and a uniformly excellent cast (KatieAnn Bonavita as Ariel, Tori Kocher as Ursula, Anirudh Keshamouni as Sebastian, Matthew Shanahan as Scuttle, Jeremy Smith as Prince Eric, and Digger Howard’s fabulously flamboyant Chef Louis to name only a few). Thursdays through Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $65-$76; $35 for kids 11 and under. 1-800-677-9505 or 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Aug. 19-Sept. 19, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Winner of four 2014 Tony Awards including Best Musical, this clever, humorous and sophisticatedly British tale centers on Monty Navvaro, who finds out he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family. In order to advance, he seeks to kill his unsuspecting relatives without being caught. The charming, melodic score includes “I’ve Decided to Marry You,” “Sibella” and “Why Are All the D’Ysquith’s Dying?” Thursdays through Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $65-$76; $35 for kids 11 and under. 1-800-677-9505 or 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

Morning’s at Seven

Aug. 20-Sept. 5, Dayton Theatre Guild

Paul Osborn’s classic 1939 comedy tells the story of four aging sisters in a small midwestern town and their long-standing sibling rivalries. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of the Aug. 21 performance at 8 p.m.), and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Johnny Mathis: 65 Years of Romance Tour

Aug. 26, Schuster Center

Spend a nostalgic evening with the iconic singer known for such hits as “Chances Are,” “Misty,” “It’s Not for Me to Say,” “Wonderful! Wonderful!” and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets. $42-$122. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

It’s Only a Play

Aug. 27-Sept. 5, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Terrence McNally’s 1982 comedy is set on the opening night of “The Golden Egg.” A lavish party thrown by wealthy producer Julia Budder is filled with a kooky group of Broadway insiders awaiting the reviews. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. $13-$16. Patrons are advised the show contains adult language and situations. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

Contact this contributing writer at rflorence2@gmail.com.