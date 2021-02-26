After a 14-year run, Mimi’s Cafe shuts down at The Greene

Efforts to confirm the closure with Mimi’s Texas-based corporate ownership and with the local management of The Greene have so far been unsuccessful. But an online auction of the contents of the restaurant has already begun and is scheduled to end at noon today, Friday Feb. 26, according to auctionnation.com. The Beavercreek restaurant is no longer listed on the Mimi’s home page as one of the restaurant chain’s locations, and callers to the Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery phone number are greeted with a Verizon recording alerting them that the phone customer is “temporarily unavailable.” A hand-written “closed” sign is taped to the Mimi’s entrance, but offers no other details.

Mimi’s has been a long-time tenant of the retail, office and residential center in Beavercreek. The restaurant opened in January 2007.