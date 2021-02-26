After a 14-year run, Mimi’s Cafe shuts down at The Greene

Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery — better known by its former name, Mimi’s Cafe — has shut its doors after 14 years serving diners from a prime location in an outlot in front of The Greene Town Center.
Efforts to confirm the closure with Mimi’s Texas-based corporate ownership and with the local management of The Greene have so far been unsuccessful. But an online auction of the contents of the restaurant has already begun and is scheduled to end at noon today, Friday Feb. 26, according to auctionnation.com. The Beavercreek restaurant is no longer listed on the Mimi’s home page as one of the restaurant chain’s locations, and callers to the Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery phone number are greeted with a Verizon recording alerting them that the phone customer is “temporarily unavailable.” A hand-written “closed” sign is taped to the Mimi’s entrance, but offers no other details.
Mimi’s has been a long-time tenant of the retail, office and residential center in Beavercreek. The restaurant opened in January 2007.
The closure would be the second in about six weeks of a prominently located eatery at The Greene. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at the center’s front entrance closed its doors for good in mid-January 2021.
The casual restaurant chain is owned by Le Duff America Inc., which purchased it from Bob Evans restaurants in 2013. In 2019, Le Duff rebranded the Mimi’s Cafe locations as Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery, and revamped its menu.
The restaurant got off to a neighborly start. In mid-January 2007 — when it appeared to passersby as if the restaurant had opened because there was server training and other activity in the dining room — Mimi’s greeted hopeful customers at the door with the disappointing news that they were sorry, Mimi’s was not open to the public yet, but here’s a container of four free muffins to ease the disappointment. “And please come back and see us,” an employee said.