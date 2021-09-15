Arts grants awarded to 22 local organizations

Now in its second year, the Special Projects Grant program seeks to engage the community through concerts, exhibitions, festivals, author series, arts-in-education programs and more. This year’s independent grant panel reviewed applications for funding and awarded grants of up to $10,000 to support projects such as the Hispanic Heritage Festival, occurring Sept. 18 at RiverScape MetroPark, and the debut of Dare to Defy Productions’ original musical “Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World,” set to premiere in January.

“Special Projects are an important investment in our quality of life because community-based organizations make up the fabric of our community,” said Matt Dunn, MCACD executive director, in a release.