Arts grants awarded to 22 local organizations

The Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District (MCACD) and Culture Works has awarded over $169,000 in Special Projects Grants to 22 Montgomery County organizations for arts and cultural projects happening through next June.
Now in its second year, the Special Projects Grant program seeks to engage the community through concerts, exhibitions, festivals, author series, arts-in-education programs and more. This year’s independent grant panel reviewed applications for funding and awarded grants of up to $10,000 to support projects such as the Hispanic Heritage Festival, occurring Sept. 18 at RiverScape MetroPark, and the debut of Dare to Defy Productions’ original musical “Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World,” set to premiere in January.
“Special Projects are an important investment in our quality of life because community-based organizations make up the fabric of our community,” said Matt Dunn, MCACD executive director, in a release.
“After a long intermission, people are beginning to return to performance spaces, galleries and classrooms,” said Lisa Hanson, Culture Works president and CEO, in a release. “We’re grateful to our partners at the MCACD, to our county commissioners, and to these 22 incredible grantee organizations for making that return so spectacular.”
2021 Special Projects Grantees:
African American Visual Artists Guild: Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms
Bach Society of Dayton: Renewed - A Celebration of Paul Laurence Dunbar
City of Vandalia: Vandalia Mural Project
Co-op Dayton: A New Public Artwork at the Gem City Market
Dare to Defy Productions: Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World
Dayton Fellowship Club Inc.: Restart the Arts: Boards of Recovery
Dayton Liederkranz-Turner: GermanFest Picnic
Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation: Dayton Literary Peace Prize Student Author Series
Dayton Metro Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society: Everyone in Harmony in Dayton
Dayton Metro Library: Undesign the Redline: Video Production
Dayton Playhouse: Virtual FutureFest 2021
Dayton Society of Artists: Dayton Society of Artists Workshop Series
Downtown Dayton Partnership: Art in the City
FilmDayton: FilmDayton Student Film Festival
Front Street Global Artists Initiative: National Artist-Run Spaces Symposium
Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra: Young Diversity Artists Concert
Musica: Encore! - A 30th Anniversary Season of Celebration
The Plaza Theatre Association: Classic Movie Series
Puerto Rican American and Caribbean Organization: 2021 Dayton Hispanic Heritage Festival
Rosewood Arts Centre, City of Kettering: Kettering Art Initiative (KAI)
Vandalia Youth Theatre: Making Community Theatre Accessible to the Community
Washington Township RecPlex Town Hall Theatre: Dorothy in Wonderland - A Multi-Generational Theatre Experience
For more information about the Special Projects Grant program and this year’s grantees, visit cultureworks.org.