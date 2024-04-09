Aullwood Farm brought families, friends together for total solar eclipse

“With all the things to do in Dayton, (we) decided this was the place,” Sieffert said.

The family had already been to the National Museum of the USAF and the Wright Brothers’ House.

Erik and Jennifer Weech from Sycamore, Illinois were originally planning to stay at a friend’s house that borders Kentucky and Ohio, but when plans fell through they found an Airbnb in Loveland.

The couple had seen the eclipse in 2017 and at that time Jennifer was pregnant with their daughter, Wynter. They thought it was only right to make sure Wynter saw the 2024 eclipse.

Nathan Heller and Nafeesa Dawoodbhoy drove from Chicago, Illinois to meet a friend and his family from Pennsylvania. They said their friend is really into astrology, so they had been planning the trip to Dayton since last year. Aullwood was the perfect place for them to watch the eclipse because their children could run around on the farm.

As soon as the eclipse started around 2 p.m. families began choosing the perfect spot to watch. Right after 3 p.m. when totality occurred, there was an eruption of excitement and clapping.

Jeffrey Cambbell from Ann Arbor, Michigan was at Aullwood with his wife, Lisa Johnson. He saw the eclipse in 2017, but this was his wife’s first time.

“It’s amazing. I guess it’s not a once in a lifetime event for me, but it is for a lot of people,” Cambbell said. “It was great to be part of it with all of these nice people around here.”

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.