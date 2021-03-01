JUST IN: Dayton Air Show becomes CenterPoint Energy Air Show

“We are very grateful for the support CenterPoint Energy provides enabling us to produce a first-class event for the community,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the trade show’s board of trustees “Their unwavering support year after year as title sponsor has given us the foundation to succeed.”

Air show organizers say the event has an economic impact of $3.7 million on the Miami Valley, citing the Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

An average of 65,000 spectators attend the event each year “making it one of the largest summertime outdoor venues in the region,” the show said.

The 2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is scheduled for July 10-11 for its 47th consecutive show. This year’s show will be headlined by the US. Air Force Thunderbirds.