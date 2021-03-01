JUST IN: Dayton Air Show becomes CenterPoint Energy Air Show

The Dayton Air Show will be known as the “CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger,” event organizers said Monday.
Vectren Corp., parent company of the region’s natural gas provider, completed a merger with the Houston energy company, CenterPoint Energy Inc., in 2019.
“Vectren has been the title sponsor of the show for the past 21 years,” the show said in a release Monday. “CenterPoint Energy continued the partnership tradition last year by extending its sponsorship for an additional three-year period or through 2024.”
Founded in 1975 and produced by the United States Air and Trade Show, Inc., the show is held annually at the Dayton International Airport, one of the longest running in the nation.
“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Dayton region’s premier summer event,” said Richard Leger, vice president of natural gas distribution, Indiana and Ohio.
“We are very grateful for the support CenterPoint Energy provides enabling us to produce a first-class event for the community,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the trade show’s board of trustees “Their unwavering support year after year as title sponsor has given us the foundation to succeed.”
Air show organizers say the event has an economic impact of $3.7 million on the Miami Valley, citing the Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
An average of 65,000 spectators attend the event each year “making it one of the largest summertime outdoor venues in the region,” the show said.
The 2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is scheduled for July 10-11 for its 47th consecutive show. This year’s show will be headlined by the US. Air Force Thunderbirds.