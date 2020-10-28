Dayton Natural History receives $5K in relief funds

The grant comes from the Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal CARES Act of 2020.

Explore Dayton offers lifeline to arts groups devastated by COVID

“We are currently working with the CARES Act grant to develop a virtual tour for our SunWatch site,” said Jill Krieg-Accrocco, DSNH Curator of Anthropology and Exhibitions. “This will include activities sent out to students to do at home or in the classroom. Typically, students visit SunWatch in the fourth grade to learn about ancient cultures.”