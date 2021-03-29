Hidden gem galleria in Centerville celebrating 10 years with monthlong show

Some students have been learning under Brendel since the Centerville galleria first opened. Works on display in April’s show will be a combination of students’ work completed during the pandemic along with some of Brendel’s favorite pieces her students have completed over the past 10 years.

Students of Brendel’s range in age from 7 to 92.

“Grandpa Jack,” or Jack Feverston, 92, has created a “magnificent replica of a Rembrandt piece of The Storm of the Sea of Galilee” for the show, Brendel said. The painting is an Old Master’s replica of the famous painting that was stolen from a museum years ago.

“One of my past students, Bill Bradfield, who has passed away unfortunately, painted the Mona Lisa with me, and so I am really proud of him — such a sweetheart. It’s such an outstanding job on his work, and I really want everybody to see these people’s works, because most of them have not exhibited any art, ever.”

As this is the galleria’s first juried art show, Brendel said it was a chance to finally reward some of the students for their years of hard work.

The winners of the show will be awarded at a ceremony and reception on Saturday, April 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The show will be judged and decided by Ray Burt, a Cincinnati native and local and nationally known artist who has been involved in national art shows over a long career.

Also showcased at the show will be Brendel’s own series of original Sherlock Holmes oil paintings and her popular series of miniature oil pendant paintings.

Cecilia Brendel's mini masterpieces, which come in one and two-inch ovals framed in a pendant, are painted with archival oil paints "that will last for centuries" on Belgian oil primed linen. LISA POWELL / STAFF

A work from Olde Masters Galleria owner Cecilia Brendel's Sherlock Homes series of oil paintings that will be showcased at the April juried art show. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“I’m so excited,” Brendel said. “I’m telling you, I thought for sure I was going to be closing up because I was struggling last year during COVID, and just little miracles here and there, just by the grace of God have kind of kept me open. This is the way I was hoping to celebrate my 10-year anniversary, not by closing, but to have a nice show.”

Brendel has loved art since she was a child. Starting as a young girl drawing with her sisters, Brendel has become an accomplished professional artist, all while sharing her talents every step of the way.

Before officially opening the Centerville galleria, Brendel was teaching friends from her daughter’s former bedroom. Brendel has given instruction to clients in hotels in Europe, hospitals and “other private and industrial clients worldwide,” the artist said.

Sharing her craft comes naturally to Brendel.

“(I’m) very grateful to all students and friends and family who support Olde Masters Galleria,” Brendel said. “The studio is surviving on the edge, especially because of the pandemic, so any and all support is most welcome and appreciated.”

To explore all the programs and workshops open at the galleria, visit oldemastersgalleria.com.