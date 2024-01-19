Jerry Seinfeld coming to Schuster Center in April

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform his new stand-up routine at the Schuster Center in April.

Seinfeld’s legendary career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create the historic sitcom “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards. “Seinfeld” was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a “60 Minutes”/Vanity Fair poll.