Jerry Seinfeld coming to Schuster Center in April

Credit: Willy Sanjuan

Credit: Willy Sanjuan

Entertainment
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform his new stand-up routine at the Schuster Center in April.

Seinfeld’s legendary career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create the historic sitcom “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards. “Seinfeld” was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a “60 Minutes”/Vanity Fair poll.

Explore‘A new landmark for the university and the city’: UD’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts enters soft opening stage

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (”Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (”Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote three best-selling books (”Is this Anything?,” “Seinlanguage, “and “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book”) and a children’s book (”Halloween”). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film – “Unfrosted” – and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

ExploreA ‘Seinfeld’ vibe: TheatreLab Dayton presents ‘[title of show]’

Tickets to the April 19 show start at $55 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at daytonlive.org/jerry-seinfeld or by calling the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630.

In Other News
1
‘Stop Making Sense’: School of Rock Mason recreates Talking Heads film
2
Candy Barz: Dayton rapper moves into filmmaking with new EP
3
3 major exhibitions planned this year at Dayton Art Institute
4
Kings Island: 6 rollercoasters gave a million (or more) rides last year
5
13-year-old gamer is first to beat the ‘unbeatable’ Tetris

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top