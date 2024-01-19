Jerry Seinfeld coming to Schuster Center in April

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform his new stand-up routine at the Schuster Center in April.
Seinfeld’s legendary career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create the historic sitcom “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards. “Seinfeld” was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a “60 Minutes”/Vanity Fair poll.
His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (”Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (”Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote three best-selling books (”Is this Anything?,” “Seinlanguage, “and “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book”) and a children’s book (”Halloween”). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film – “Unfrosted” – and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.
Tickets to the April 19 show start at $55 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at daytonlive.org/jerry-seinfeld or by calling the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630.
