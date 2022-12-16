Jimmy John’s with drive-thru opening in Huber Heights next week

Mangen said she began her career as a manager at the Troy Jimmy John’s, which opened in 2012, before joining Poelking as a franchisee around three years ago.

“The consistency with Jimmy John’s is really nice. They give you a lot of support as a franchisee, and it’s honestly just a really laid back environment,” she said. “It’s a great company to work for.”

Mangen said she and Poelking are looking to hire a total of 25 employees, both part-time and full-time. Those interested in applying can stop by the store for an application, or apply online at careers.jimmyjohns.com.

Charleston, Illinois-based Jimmy John’s first opened in 1983. Known for being “Freaky Fast,” the chain now has franchise-owned and operated locations across the country.