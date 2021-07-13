JUST IN: Dave Chappelle, Allison Janney among Emmy nominees

The Television Academy showed the Miami Valley some love this morning as the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations were revealed.
Dave Chappelle’s acclaimed Netflix special “8:46” received three nominations: Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Chappelle particularly shares the directing nomination with “American Factory” Academy Award winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar of Yellow Springs. Chappelle’s special, which has recently evolved into a feature-length documentary entitled “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place,” memorably detailed his thought-provoking perspectives on the murder of George Floyd. The comedian was also recognized for hosting the post-election episode of “Saturday Night Live” last fall.
Allison Janney, raised in Oakwood, is also a contender. She is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Bonnie Plunkett on the final season of the CBS sitcom “Mom.”
Chappelle has won four Emmys. In fact, two of his wins came last year for his variety special “Sticks and Stones.” Reichert and Bognar were nominated last year for directing the aforementioned “American Factory,” which chronicled the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine. In 2007, the duo won an Emmy for the documentary “A Lion in the House.” Janney has won seven Emmys for her work on “The West Wing,” “Mom” and “Masters of Sex.”
The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 19 AT 8 p.m. on CBS from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, featuring a limited audience of nominees and guests, will mark a return to live telecast following last year’s virtual edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.