JUST IN: Documentary by Dave Chappelle, ‘American Factory’ directors to close 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle’s still-untitled documentary, co-produced by his Pilot Boy Productions and the Oscar-winning directors of “American Factory,” Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, will close the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.
In essence, the film chronicles Chappelle through the lens of his socially-distanced outdoor concerts last year. His perspectives on the murder of George Floyd as well as the coronavirus shutdowns are spotlighted. The narrative also reportedly explores the Black Lives Matter movement and its momentum among the youth of Yellow Springs.
Fittingly, this news coincides with the return of Dave Chappelle & Friends this week and next week at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.
The film will have its world premiere June 19 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”
“We’re huge fans of Dave’s ability to make us laugh and this poignant story provides us with another look at his unique talent to bring people together,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the festival’s co-founder and CEO.
“Dave is our neighbor. We see him in the grocery store, and on the street. When Dave came to us with the idea, we were immediately struck by the challenge to tell the story of our part of the world during the pandemic and the national reckoning on racial injustice,” added Reichert in a statement to Realscreen. “This was a historic moment and we really wanted to chronicle this place and this time, it just felt right.”
