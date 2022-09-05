dayton logo
Kettering frozen yogurt shop closes; was chain’s last store in Dayton area

The Orange Leaf frozen yogurt shop in Kettering's Town & Country shopping center closed in late August 2022. JEREMY P. KELLEY / STAFF

48 minutes ago

KETTERING — The Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop in the Town & Country Shopping Center has closed after about 10 years in business.

A message posted on the door is attributed to “Orange Leaf Kettering owners.”

“Dear Kettering Community, it has been our pleasure to serve you the last 10-plus years. It is with much sadness that we have decided to close this location …” the sign reads.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the closure was announced Aug. 25. Near the physical sign nor the Facebook post gave a reason for the closure.

The store was located at the far east end of Town & Country, next to Salon Lofts, near Shroyer Road.

According to the OrangeLeafYogurt.com website, the Kettering location was the last one in the Dayton area for the national chain. There are three locations in the Columbus area.

An Orange Leaf shop near the University of Dayton (by the Oakwood-Dayton border) closed at the end of 2015, and the Springboro location closed in late 2016.

About the Author

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

