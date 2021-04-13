X

Kettering seeks $2M for Fraze Pavilion from SBA shuttered venues grant

Kettering plans to seek more than $2 million for the Fraze Pavilion from the Small Businesses Administration. FILE
Kettering plans to seek more than $2 million for the Fraze Pavilion from the Small Businesses Administration. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Kettering | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

The city plans to seek more than $2 million for the Fraze Pavilion from the Small Businesses Administration.

Kettering officials plan to apply for a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant for revenue lost at the 4,300-seat outdoor venue. The Fraze has not reopened since 2019 due to the coronavirus, but the city is planning for a shortened season this year.

The city plans to seek 45% of revenue lost based on 2019 receipts, which will be $2,029,913, Kettering records show. The issue is set to go tonight before Kettering City Council.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dayton suburb ranked No. 1 best place to live in Ohio

The grant is part of an economic aid package signed into law in late 2020, SBA records show.

Eligible entities “may be live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators,” according to SBA documents.

That includes “entities of these types owned by state or local governments,” records show.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering city manager expects Fraze season to run 6 to 8 weeks

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.