Kettering seeks $2M for Fraze Pavilion from SBA shuttered venues grant

The city plans to seek more than $2 million for the Fraze Pavilion from the Small Businesses Administration.
Kettering officials plan to apply for a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant for revenue lost at the 4,300-seat outdoor venue. The Fraze has not reopened since 2019 due to the coronavirus, but the city is planning for a shortened season this year.
The city plans to seek 45% of revenue lost based on 2019 receipts, which will be $2,029,913, Kettering records show. The issue is set to go tonight before Kettering City Council.
The grant is part of an economic aid package signed into law in late 2020, SBA records show.
Eligible entities “may be live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators,” according to SBA documents.
That includes “entities of these types owned by state or local governments,” records show.