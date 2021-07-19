Let’s celebrate! Dayton Arcade sets date to open doors to the public

PHOTOS: Step inside the Dayton Arcade’s stunning Hub & Rotunda in downtown Dayton

The Afterparty at the Arcade on Friday, Aug. 6 is a ticketed evening event, with hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and dancing. The immersive arts experience will feature an originally scored performance tailored for the event. Guests will be able to choose between a general admission ticket ($95) or an All-Access package ($150) that includes an extra hour of entertainment and other perks.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Arcade Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7 is a family-friendly, action-packed event. The first floor of Phase 1 of the Arcade redevelopment will be open for free timed and ticketed touring, focusing on the past, present and future of the Dayton Arcade. ThinkTV will present screenings of their documentary “Waking the Giant” in The Tank Inspired by CenterPoint Energy.

Timed tickets can be found here.

The public will soon be able to get its first glimpse of the restored Dayton Arcade. A two-day Arcade Festival, held in conjunction with downtown Dayton’s Art in the City, will take place Aug. 6 and 7. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow Streets to host food and merchandise vendors along with other community partners.

The arts will be the focus of the weekend. Art in the City, which will include more than 300 artists and groups with interactive performances and projects, roving artists and performers, will fill the streets around the Arcade and throughout downtown Dayton.

“Partnering with the Dayton Arcade to open the historic and architecturally rich buildings within the complex to the public for the first-time during Art in the City is the perfect combination of the goal of our event: To highlight the immense creative talent we have in our Dayton community, while also showcasing art and performances across our downtown businesses and developments,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

More information about Art in the City can be found here.