Ludlow Creek celebrates release of new album

T. Scarpelli: “We did some brainstorming to find a good name but every time we found one we liked, it was taken. We had been thinking about it for quite a while and, then, after rehearsal one night, we walked out back. You can see the creek and Dave said, ‘What about Ludlow Creek? That could be a good name.’ That wasn’t taken so we said ‘Let’s do it.’ That was two years ago.”

Benson: “It seemed to fit. When people saw the name Southbound, they immediately thought it was southern rock. Ludlow Creek didn’t tie us to any genre or style. We could be eclectic and create whatever we wanted and that’s the way it’s been.”

M. Scarpelli: “We were still working on our new CD but we wanted to get something out there. We decided to re-release our first CD with new packaging as Ludlow Creek and it’s done well for us.”

Friend: “We’ve got this guy, Michael Stover, helping promote the band. He has contacts and he got us reviews on the last album. It actually won Album of the Year through an association he hooked us up with. We recently heard we’re up for another Album of the Year award in Nashville. It’s like, ‘Wow, that’s our old stuff.’ We’re hoping the new stuff will do well. We’re very excited because he has plugged us into a lot of places. We’re very humbled by it all.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Ludlow Creek

Where: Tipp Roller Mill, 225 E. Main St., Tipp City

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; doors open at 5:15

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

More info: 937-667-3696 or www.tipprollermill.com

Artist info: www.ludlowcreek.com