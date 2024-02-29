Miami Valley restaurants, breweries host April 8 total solar eclipse events

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Location: 905 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: The brewery will open at noon on Monday, April 8 to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime experience with a pair of eclipse themed beers: Barrel Aged Adjunct Stout and Hazy IPA can release. There will be a food vendor on site. For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page (@branchandboneales).

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Location: 123 N. Main St., Piqua

Details: Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is selling pre-sale tickets for its Total Solar Eclipse Party on Monday, April 8 starting at 11:30 a.m. (for VIPs). General admission tickets are $30 which includes admission at noon, eclipse glasses and a buffet taco/nacho bar. VIP tickets are $50 with a themed cocktail or mocktail, buffet taco/nacho bar and a swag bag with eclipse glasses, themed snacks and surprise gifts. Tickets at the door will be $40. Tickets for kids ages 12 and under are $15. For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page (@crookedhandlepiqua).

Full Circle Brewgarden

Location: 324 Union Blvd., Englewood

Details: Full Circle Brewgarden is hosting a gardening in the dark event noon to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8. The brewery will release a Black IPA and Company 7 BBQ will be on-site. There will also be an astronomer and solar telescope available. For more information, visit the brewery/kombuchery’s Facebook page (@fullcirclebrewgarden).

Moeller Brew Barn

Location: 214 W. Main St., Troy.

Details: The brewery is throwing a Solar Eclipse Patio Party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8. Their kitchen will be open, in addition to solar eclipse inspired beer and cocktails. For more information, visit Moeller Brew Barn’s Facebook page (@moellerbrewbarntroy).

O’Conners Irish Pub

Location: 2200 N. Limestone St., Springfield

Details: The bar and grill is hosting a watch party at 2:30 Monday, April 8. For more information, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.

If you are a restaurant or brewery owner and would like your event added to this list, email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

More about the eclipse

Timing: The Total Solar Eclipse in Southwest Ohio will be between 3:08-3:17 p.m. with the Southwestern parts of Ohio being first and the Cleveland area being the last as it moves toward Canada. The centerline of the eclipse enters Ohio just after 1:50 p.m.

Locations: According to the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources and NASA, the path of totality, or the most central Southwest Ohio spots to see the total solar eclipse include Darke, Shelby and Auglaize counties. Close to that center, though, are the counties of Montgomery, Miami, Champaign and Preble. The outer edges of the path, where partial darkness will be seen, includes the northwestern portions of Butler and Greene counties. Warren and Hamilton will experience some darkness but are on the edge of the path.

Of note: The Total Solar Eclipse band is 124 miles wide. According to ODNR, “The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099.”

Source: https://ohiodnr.gov

