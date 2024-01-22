More establishments now participating in Winter Restaurant Week in Miami Valley

“Winter is a slower time for our local restaurants right after the holidays. People tend to stay in because it’s colder and they are watching their finances, but the restaurants still need your support,” said Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA). “This is a great way to get out and show it,”

Participating restaurants:

Agave & Rye, 11 N. Main St. in Centerville, 2 N. Market St. in Troy or 7125 Fountain View Dr. in Liberty Twp.

Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering, 1400 Valley St. in Dayton

Archer’s Tavern, 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville or 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering

Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Dr. in Washington Twp.

Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road in Vandalia

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville

CBCB Bar & Grill, 2495 Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek

Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Dr. in Centerville

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Dr. in Washington Twp.

Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St. in Dayton

Condado Tacos, 4482 Glengarry Dr. in Beavercreek

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

Cowboy Sally’s, 7521 Gibson St. in Liberty Twp.

El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in Kettering

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Road in Miamisburg

The Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St. in Germantown

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

Greek Street, 101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Dr. in Tipp City

Hotel Versailles + Silas Creative Kitchen, 21 W. Main St. in Versailles

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St. in Dayton

Kabuki, 848 S. Main St. in Centerville

Little Fish Brewing Company, 116 Webster St. in Dayton

Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St. in Centerville

Manna Uptown, 61 W. Franklin St. in Centerville

Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St. in Xenia

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St. in Beavercreek

Primo Italian Steakhouse, 6 S. Broad St. in Middletown

Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton

Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St. in Dayton

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 410 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St. in Troy

Winter Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, Jan. 28 with meals ranging from $20.24 to $60.24. One dollar per meal sold will support the Dayton Food Bank.

For more information about Winter Restaurant Week and to preview a restaurant’s menu, visit dineoutdayton.com.