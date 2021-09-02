dayton logo
New Kettering restaurant planned at ex-sports bar seeks liquor permit

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
3 hours ago

KETTERING — An Asian restaurant proposed for a Wilmington Pike building that has been vacant for years is seeking a liquor permit.

An application has been filed with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control by Gold Million LLC of 2505 Wilmington Pike, the same address where Michael Cui’s Restaurant is planned, records show.

Gold Million’s agent is Yong Cui of Dayton, according to state records. The application is for a D2 license, which allows for wine and mixed beverages to be consumed on premises or in original sealed containers for carryout only until 1 a.m., documents show.

Michael Cui told the Dayton Daily News last fall that he had obtained a building permit and hired a general contractor to remodel the site. But he did not plan to open the restaurant for about a year, citing issues related to the economy and the coronavirus.

Remodeling is in its early stages, according to the city.

