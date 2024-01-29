New Middle Eastern grill to open in Fairborn near Wright State University

BABA BBQ Middle Eastern Grill & Cafe is coming soon to the former space of Crazy King Burrito in Fairborn near Wright State University, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The restaurant will be located at 2624 Colonel Glenn Highway in the shopping center that houses several other restaurants like First Watch, Timmy’s Wok, Leaguer Bakery, Kung Fu Tea, Don Patron Mexican Bar & Grill, Dad’s Wings & Burgers, Flying Pizza and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.