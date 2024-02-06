New restaurant near Dayton Mall features cuisine of Chiapas, a state in Southern Mexico

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Jairo Ramirez, the manager of the new location, said the owners want to continue expansion and share the cuisine of Chiapas, a state in Southern Mexico where they are from. Customer favorites at the restaurant include the street tacos featuring meats such as seasoned chopped steak, grilled chicken, al pastor, chorizo, carnitas or cow tongue, tamales, soups and the Mole del Sur, a grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce.

The restaurant features art throughout the space paying homage to Mexico. For example, the framed photos in the party room highlight famous actors from Mexico.

Chiapas Mexican Grill’s other locations in the Dayton area include 298 N. Main St. (Ohio 48) in Centerville and 2733 West Alex-Bell Road near Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in Moraine.

The owners opened the Centerville restaurant in 2015 after visiting other Mexican restaurants and feeling like they never got authentic Mexican food. That’s why they added food like street tacos and tortas to their menu.

In 2019 when they opened their restaurant in Moraine, they did not have a liquor license when they first opened. Ramirez confirmed the Miami Twp. location does have a liquor license and is ready to serve customers their favorite margaritas and beers.

The new restaurant officially opened its doors Feb. 2 and is planning a grand opening Feb. 21.

MORE DETAILS

Chiapas Mexican Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant offers a lunch and dinner menu. More information on happy hour and daily specials will soon be available at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554548840768.