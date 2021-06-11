Ohio records fewer than 500 daily COVID cases for 7th straight day

Hospitalizations also remained below Ohio’s 21-day average. The state reported 59 hospitalizations in the last day compared to its average of 64.

Ohio hasn’t recorded more than 100 hospitalizations in a day since May 28, according to ODH.

The state tied it’s 21-day average of ICU admissions with eight reported on Friday. Since the pandemic began, Ohio has recorded 8,209 total ICU admissions.

Ohio reported 70 deaths Friday, for a total of 20,091.

The state updates death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate due to other states reporting deaths to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics on an irregular basis.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said despite the decrease in cases, hospitalizations and death, the virus is still out there.

“If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, please continue to wear a mask in public, and Ohioans who are able to get vaccinated should,” he said.

The governor cited the vaccine as one of the main factors driving COVID down in the state.

As of Friday, nearly 5,424,000 people in Ohio had received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 4.8 million people in the state have finished the inoculation.