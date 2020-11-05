Pet Valu closing all U.S. stores; sales start Thursday

All Pet Valu stores across the United States are closing.
Store closing sales start Thursday for the pet supply retail chain based in Ontario, Canada.
Most of the stores in the region were formerly Jack’s Pets. Pet Valu acquired the Beavercreek Twp.-based pet retail brand in 2015. At the time of the acquisition, Jack’s operated 32 stores and Pet Valu had 450 stores in Canada and 150 stores in the U.S., most on the East Coast.
Effective Thursday, gift cards will no longer be sold and all sales are final with no refunds or exchanges, according to the company’s website.
Pet Valu did not announce a closing date, but said on its website that customers are encouraged to use existing gift cards by Dec. 13.