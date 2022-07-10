BreakingNews
Dayton Burger Week starts today with discounts at area restaurants
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Montgomery County Fair

Local News
By
15 hours ago

The Montgomery County Fair opened on Sunday, July 10, Here is how to go:

HOW TO GO

What: Montgomery County Fair

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and SaturdayJuly 10 through 16

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: The 170th installment of the Montgomery County Fair returns for a week of carnival food, rides, games, livestock programs, live performances and more.

Cost: $10, children younger than 6 admitted free with a paid adult. All day ride wristbands $25

More info: 937-224-1619 or montcofair.com

ExploreRacing pigs, a circus and lots of food as the Montgomery County Fair fun begins

About the Author

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

