Pooped out: Help homeless animals and win 10K with SICSA’s cheeky fundraiser

💩A dog play yard will be divided into one-foot squares. This means you have a one in 1,528 chance to win!

💩 At the start of the event SICSA will randomly draw and assign names to the squares based on purchased chances. Only 1,528 chances will be sold. In the event the winning square is not assigned, the proceeds of the winning square will be retained by SICSA.

💩 Once all squares are assigned SICSA will bring out a dog to play in the yard with his/her handler. When nature calls — and it will — the square where the poop lands wins the $10,000!

Chances are $50 each and can be purchased here.

The first 100 people who purchase four or more chances will also receive a VIP (Very Important Pooper) Paw Pack with gifts valuing more than $50.

Watch virtually as emcees Gabrielle Enright of WHIO TV and Josh Stucky of the Rubi Girls walk you through the fun all the way to the big event — the grand pooper!

SICSA adopts more than 2,000 dogs and cats into loving homes annually and spay/neuters 4,600 animals each year for the community, according to its website.