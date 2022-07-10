Racing pigs, a circus and lots of food as the Montgomery County Fair fun begins

The races last a few seconds and Beam races three sets of three pigs and then a final race with all nine.

“It’s a straight track like you run horses on,” Beam said. “We say the winners get the cookies, the losers get the crumbs”

Each pig has a colorful collar and Beam randomly selects kids from the audience to pick which pig they think will win. Kids who pick winners in the first three races get a free large cup of food for the petting zoo Beam also operates at the fair and the final race winner gets a pony ride.

People can get up close to one of his racing pigs, a potbelly who is on hiatus while she raises her piglets, and is at the petting zoo attraction.

The rest of the racing pigs relax until the next race of the day.

“They just hang out and root around in the dirt like normal pigs,” Beam said.

The schedule for the first day of the 170th edition of the fair includes an opening ceremony, a variety of animal showmanship competitions, the Cincinnati Circus, a performance by Gospel Explosion and truck/tractor pulls. And of course there will be the animal barns to visit, produce and pies to admire, rides and lots of fair food.

Among the scheduled events Monday are more pig races and the circus, as well as an evening demolition derby and performance by the 70/75 Band.

HOW TO GO

What: Montgomery County Fair

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: The 170th installment of the Montgomery County Fair returns for a week of carnival food, rides, games, livestock programs, live performances and more.

Cost: $10, children younger than 6 admitted free with a paid adult. All day ride wristbands $25

More info: 937-224-1619 or montcofair.com

