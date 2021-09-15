Rescheduled: KISS to play Nutter Center next month

The KISS End of the Road World Tour previously slated for Sept. 2 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center has been rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. More information will be emailed to ticket holders directly.
The concert was postponed due to Paul Stanley’s tweet announcing Gene Simmons had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.
For more information, visit Nutter Center. The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.