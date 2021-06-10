Show me the money: Dayton Live calls for release of pandemic emergency funds

“The nationwide recovery of the live arts and entertainment ecosystem depends on the successful delivery of this vital federal relief,” said Lisa Richards Toney, president and CEO of Association of Performing Arts Professionals, in a news release. “As the performing arts venues and organizations that are the fabric of communities across America, we are proud of collective efforts to fight for our survival, and we are rallying to cross the finish line.”

SVOG stakeholders said they are experiencing a talent drain, cannot reopen, and are hanging on by a thread due to funding not arriving quickly enough. The overall fear is that small businesses in particular will close due to no fault of their own.

“It’s unconscionable that this has taken more than six months with little result,” added Sutton.