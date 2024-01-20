Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosts ‘Glass: Versatile & Timeless’

Lifestyles
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Here’s another exhibition focusing on contemporary art glass: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is currently featuring work by 11 local artists.

The show, which runs through Feb. 11, is entitled “Glass: Versatile & Timeless — Works from the Front Street Studios.”

This exhibit features all forms of glass art including stained, mosaic, fused and blown glass. The display includes works by Abiona Venee, Becki Mount, Elizabeth Shinn, Esther Kadish, Gayle Moscowitz, Margie Grove, Mojgan Samardar, Robin Moore, Sarah Wrona, Reggie Stills and Yvonne Stills.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main St., Troy. Admission is free. Hours of operation are 7-9 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

In Other News
1
9 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend
2
GUIDE: Local hot spots for cold-weather hiking
3
Couple’s passion for Dayton and the outdoors sparks business plan
4
Kettering resident wants women to know more about money
5
Pinball world record attempt in Hamilton begins today; event to be...

About the Author

Meredith Moss has been writing for the Dayton Daily News for decades. She writes "On the Arts” features and the “Make a Difference” column focusing on non-profits. She volunteers and has received the YWCA's Woman of Influence' award and the Humanitarian award from the National Conference of Community and Justice. Email: Meredith.Moss@coxinc.com

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top