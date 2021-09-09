Tudor home in Dayton priced at $110k on Cheap Old Houses Instagram

Are you searching for a tudor-style home in Dayton? A residence near the Dayton Art Institute has hit the popular real estate Instagram Cheap Old Houses.
The all-brick home at 1360 Cornell Drive, located roughly five minutes from the DAI, is priced at $110,000. Built in 1926, it has three bedrooms and one bathroom.
Listing agent Erin Warfield describes the home as having “amazing bones” and “perfect for a family or an investor looking to do an easy flip.” The roof was replaced in 2016 and the air conditioning in 2008. There is a newer kitchen as well.
For more information, contact Warfield at erinwarfield.kw.com.
