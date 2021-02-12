5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Curfew ends, buffets open

Ohio reopens salad bars, buffets, drink stations

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an amendment to a health order that will allow restaurants, bars and grocery stores to reopen self-serve food and drink stations, so long as they follow certain rules. These include customers wearing masks and employees serving and customer not able to do so.

School-reported coronavirus cases drop significantly

The number of new coronavirus cases reported by Ohio schools has finally dropped statewide and in the Dayton area, after staying mostly flat through the month of January. New school-reported cases statewide was 14% lower during the first week of February than it was in the week prior. In the Dayton area, the drop was 27% percent compared to the week before.