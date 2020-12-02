Holiday Lights on Main light up the night in Dayton

This holiday season, Main Street is lighting up. From Monument Avenue to Fifth Street, Main Street will be decorated with lights to celebrate the holidays.
“They race, they dance, it’s a fun way to brighten up our holidays this season,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
Holiday Lights on Main is a new addition to the Dayton Holiday festival after the Parade in Lights was canceled due to the surge in coronavirus cases and the stay-at-home advisory in Montgomery County.
“Main Street still looks beautiful,” Gudorf said.
The Dayton Holiday Festival presented by Dayton Power and Light, which is celebrating its 48th year, will still have holiday celebrations people can enjoy from home and under current county health guidelines, according to a release from the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
“The silver — or should I say, ‘multi-colored’ — lining to this bad news is our community can still enjoy a festive drive-thru experience any time when they drive down Main Street,” Gudorf said.
The lights will be on from 5 p.m. to midnight every night, she said.
Anyone can drive or walk down Main Street to view the lights. Gudorf said that if those in their vehicle listen to 97.1 FM on the radio, the lights will synchronize with music.
“While you’re here, stop at a local restaurant and pick up a meal to go,” Gudorf said. “Our small businesses need you more than ever.”