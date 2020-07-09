Tipp City restaurant reopens with new name, new owner — but a familiar face in the kitchen

Rob Scott is the new owner of Greenfire Fresh, formerly Greenfire Bistro, in Tipp City. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“We detailed the kitchen and brought in some new equipment, as well as bringing in a new ordering system, but the main renovations were just giving the place a facelift,” Scott told this news outlet earlier this week.

“I love that the Greenfire is in Tipp City, my hometown and where a lot of my family lives, and I have always wanted the opportunity to own and run my own restaurant.”

“As far as the menu, we kept Art’s top 10 hits and added some new. You will see an expanded seafood menu as well as couple of new beef and chicken dishes.”

Scott expects Greenfire Fresh’s signature items to be its new shrimp bruschetta, a sea bass entree, and its creme brulee.

Greenfire Fresh is open for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday. For reservations, call 937-506-7207. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/greenfirefresh.