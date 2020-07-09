Tipp City restaurant reopens with new name, new owner — but a familiar face in the kitchen

A Tipp City restaurant that traces its history to more than three decades ago has a new name and a new owner, but its original founder will be around for a few more weeks to work alongside his successor and make sure the transition is a smooth one.
Greenfire Bistro has morphed into Greenfire Fresh at 965 W. Main St. just east of I-75, under the ownership of Rob Scott, who has worked alongside previous owner and founder Art Chin as the restaurant’s sous chef for the last three years. Art Chin founded the restaurant nearly 22 years ago as Chin’s Ginger Grill, and changed its name to Greenfire Bistro in 2010.
>> Panera closes one of its local bakery-cafes after 15-year run
“Art will be playing a role as mentor and will actually be working for me at least through the summer,” Scott said.
Scott is a Tipp City native and resident, and he is now the sole owner of the restaurant, which reopened yesterday, Tuesday July 7, after a brief makeover.
Credit: Contributed
“We detailed the kitchen and brought in some new equipment, as well as bringing in a new ordering system, but the main renovations were just giving the place a facelift,” Scott told this news outlet earlier this week.
>> RELATED: Popular local restaurant owner retires, joins school cafeteria staff
“I love that the Greenfire is in Tipp City, my hometown and where a lot of my family lives, and I have always wanted the opportunity to own and run my own restaurant.”
“As far as the menu, we kept Art’s top 10 hits and added some new. You will see an expanded seafood menu as well as couple of new beef and chicken dishes.”
>> Businesses have plans to keep workers safe. Are the protections enough?
Credit: Contributed
Scott expects Greenfire Fresh’s signature items to be its new shrimp bruschetta, a sea bass entree, and its creme brulee.
Greenfire Fresh is open for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday. For reservations, call 937-506-7207. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/greenfirefresh.