7 unique moments in Dayton’s history of flight

Explore 5 key places to visit the amazing history of flight and the Wright brothers in Dayton

“The planes made two other passes over the cemetery, dipping their wings on the final pass in honor of a departed brother,” the Dayton Daily News reported.

Shown in an aerial view of Woodland Cemetery taken shortly before the start of graveside rites for Orville Wright. White arrow (left) points to grave while black arrow (right) indicates Wright marker. At extreme right casket is being removed from hearse as honorary pallbearers form honor cordon to grave. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

2. Cutting edge technology

The world’s most advanced centrifuge was dedicated at the 711th Human Performance Wing on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2017.

G-force training and research has been conducted since the dawn of the jet age at the base. Maintaining fighter pilot G-tolerance is a critical part of flight physiology as the performance of the latest generation of fighter aircraft become more demanding of the pilots.

By practicing a G-straining maneuver in the centrifuge, pilots learn how to counteract the blood pooling G-force by tightening and flexing muscles in the legs, butt and abdomen to keep more blood in the brain.

The Memphis Belle and crew flew into Patterson Field in Dayton in 1943 while on a war bond tour of 30 cities. The tour, a way to raise money and boost morale, was dubbed the 26th mission. UNITED STATES AIR FORCE

3. A repeat visit

The Memphis Belle, along with her crew, was the first Army Air Forces heavy bomber to fly 25 missions over Nazi-held Europe and return to the United States.

The iconic World War II bomber is now on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force but it had originally flown to Dayton decades ago.

In 1943, the Memphis Belle flew into Dayton during a war bond tour of 30 cities. The tour, a way to raise money and boost morale, was dubbed the “26th mission.”

Explore Memphis Belle visited Dayton on 26th mission

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress "Bockscar" moves from the Air Force Museum at Patterson Field down State Route 444 to the new home at historic Wright Field in 1970. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE

4. Aircraft parade

A parade of historic aircraft closed down local roadways in 1970 as the caravan rolled toward its new home, the United States Air Force Museum.

The “circus parade,” as it was described in a Dayton Daily News article, slowed after a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star jet trainer rubbed its right wing tip along the railing of a bridge over the Mad River.

Highway signs and signal lights were taken down, tree limbs cut and chain link fences were “peeled back” to make room for the larger airplanes’ sprawling wing spans.

Orville and Wilbur Wright’s first flight, Dec. 17, 1903, at Kittyhawk, N.C. (U.S. Air Force photo)

5. Bury the lede

On Dec. 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk, N.C., the Wright brothers made the first powered flight. But in the days after the local media just never seemed to grasp the historic event.

Under a headline, “THE WRIGHT BOYS ARE COMING HOME” an underwhelming brief with a Norfolk, Va. dateline was published in the Dec. 19 edition of the Dayton Daily News.

“Orville and Wilbur Wright, inventors of the “Wright Flyer,” which made several successful flights near here Thursday, left today for their home in Dayton, O., to spend Christmas with their parents.”

Dayton photographer William Preston Mayfield took this photograph of a crowd gathered on the lawn of Hawthorn Hill, Orville Wright's mansion, waving to famed aviator Charles Lindbergh who was on a balcony unseen in the photo. Lindbergh's visit to Wright's Oakwood mansion took place June 22, 1927, a month after his record-setting solo flight from New York to Paris. DAYTON HISTORY

6. Say cheese

Charles Lindbergh, the famed aviator, made a visit to Hawthorn Hill, the historic Wright family mansion. On June 22, 1927, a month after his 1927 solo transatlantic flight.

Lindbergh briefly stepped out onto a balcony to greet a crowd that had gathered. The only known photograph of the event, taken by William Preston Mayfield, captures the crowd waving toward the balcony. But the angle the photo is taken from does now reveal Lindbergh himself.

In 2017 Lindbergh’s grandson visited and recreated the moment. This time he was caught on camera.

Days before Orville Wright would celebrate his 75th birthday on August 19, 1946, Marj Heyduck, a reporter for the Dayton Herald, interviewed him for a story commemorating the occasion.

7. Birthday questions

Days before Orville Wright would celebrate his 75th birthday on Aug. 19, 1946, Dayton Herald reporter Marj Heyduck interviewed him for a story commemorating the occasion.

“When you reach 75, birthdays aren’t so unusual anymore. Wright said. But “there IS one question nobody will ask me on my 75th birthday – a question which is often asked of other persons who reach 75 – and that is: “When are you going to take your first ride in an airplane?”