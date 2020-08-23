Melon Mule is perfect cocktail to sip as summer winds down

A few summers ago, I was hooked on Watermelon Cosmos. Say whatever you want about the Cosmo, they are classic and delicious and replacing the cranberry with watermelon is a true upgrade in my book. Drinking a Cosmo doesn’t make you basic, or a desperate housewife, or a Karen. At the risk of sounding trite, real men (and women) drink pink drinks.

But if a cosmo isn’t your thing, or if you’re just not secure enough in your manhood to drink a pink cocktail, then have no fear — men and women alike can enjoy my new-manlier take on a pink melon drink with the anonymity that a Moscow Mule mug provides.