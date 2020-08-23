Melon Mule is perfect cocktail to sip as summer winds down

I recently took a trip to a farm stand west of Dayton. Even with my mask on, I could smell the ripe canteloupe the moment I stepped out of my car.
Melon season is something I look forward to every summer. Now that I’ve learned the secret to selecting the perfect melon at the store, (knock and sniff!) I use melon as much as possible in my culinary endeavors. Prosciutto wrapped cantaloupe, honeydew and shrimp salads, literally any way you slice or dice a melon, I want it. And I also really, really like melon in my drink.
A few summers ago, I was hooked on Watermelon Cosmos. Say whatever you want about the Cosmo, they are classic and delicious and replacing the cranberry with watermelon is a true upgrade in my book. Drinking a Cosmo doesn’t make you basic, or a desperate housewife, or a Karen. At the risk of sounding trite, real men (and women) drink pink drinks.
But if a cosmo isn’t your thing, or if you’re just not secure enough in your manhood to drink a pink cocktail, then have no fear — men and women alike can enjoy my new-manlier take on a pink melon drink with the anonymity that a Moscow Mule mug provides.
I introduce you to my summer take on a Moscow Mule: The Melon Mule. This cocktail incorporates some of my favorite flavors, watermelon, cilantro and ginger. These three flavors sing a beautiful summer song — a little spice, a little sweet, and the fresh, unique taste of cilantro.
Add in the tartness of lime and you’ve got yourself something you can sip on all summer long. Best part, even though there are a few more ingredients than your standard Moscow Mule, it’s still super easy and your average home bartender can pull this drink off with confidence... that pink polo you’re wearing on the other hand???? Maybe not so much.
Cheers and happy summer sipping!
THE MELON MULE
Ingredients:
2 ounces vodka
¾ ounces simple syrup
1 ounce lime juice
3 - one-inch cubes of watermelon
4-5 stems cilantro and leaves (for garnish)
Ginger beer to top
Preparation:
- In a cocktail tin, muddle together the watermelon cubes, simple syrup and cilantro stems and leaves. This infuses the cilantro flavor into the drink nicely. If you are one of those humans that think cilantro tastes like soap, I would first like to say, I’m so sorry for you. And also, try this drink with basil instead.
- Once you have sufficiently juiced the melon, add the vodka and lime juice. Add ice to tin and shake
- Strain the ingredients into a mule tin or rocks glass. (I don’t have a tin, I’m just not that kinda girl.) If you have a fine-mesh strainer, I would encourage you to double strain your drink, as the watermelon pulp tends to settle at the bottom and can look unappetizing, All you really want is the juice, not the pulp, anyway.
- Fill cup with ice, top with ginger beer — as little or as much as you’d like — know that a little goes a long way. Garnish with additional sprigs of cilantro and enjoy.