Reds Caravan includes stop at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex in Hamilton

The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make its first-ever stop at the nation’s largest sports complex later this month.
Spooky Nook will host the first stop of the annual Reds Caravan on Jan. 23 as it spends a week touring Reds Country. It ends the road trip at three locations on Jan. 28, one of which is the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton.
According to the team, Reds manager David Bell and current and former Reds players and mascots will make appearances throughout Reds Country during the week-long tour. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in question and answer and autograph sessions, along with learning more about plans for the 2023 season at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.
All stops are free and open to the public and additional details, including which Reds players will be at which tour stop, will be announced soon. All times are EST.
Monday, Jan. 23
- Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, Hamilton
- 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Southeastern Indiana YMCA, Batesville, Indiana
- 6 to 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Location TBD, Charleston, West Virginia
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Huntington Mall, Huntington, West Virginia
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
- Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Polaris Fashion Place, Columbus
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Apollo Career Center, Lima
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton
- 3 to 5 p.m.
- Location TBD, Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- LexLive, Lexington, Kentucky
- 3 to 5 p.m.
