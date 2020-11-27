Young at Heart Players present ‘Blessings from the Pandemic’ this weekend

“Because Rich describes the play as theatrical, it’s important for the cast to bring their energy, their dynamics, their colors, to their poems,” said director Annie Pesch, who staged an excellent production of “Still Alice” for YAHP last season starring the aforementioned Engber. “We want there to be a certain flow to the production as well as a (connection) as if someone is actually talking to you about what their feeling. We are also happy to be able to do a Zoom play as it guarantees safety for our cast and audience members.”

Having produced an eclectic series of plays from classics such as “Waiting in the Wings,” “Driving Miss Daisy” and “The Gin Game” to contemporary fare such as “The Waverly Gallery,” “Circle Mirror Transformation” and “Well,” Fran Pesch is thrilled for YAHP’s return. She didn’t plan on producing a show this year but is grateful for the opportunity, particularly recognizing how far her troupe has come.

“I’m thankful to those who have supported YAHP through the years — my family, actors, designers, production personnel, media writers, and especially, the audience,” she said. “Without the audience there would be no theater and without their continued encouragement and support YAHP would not be celebrating 20 years.”

The performance is free, but YAHP is asking the public to pay it forward by donating what would have been the ticket price to a community service organization such as a food bank, St. Vincent de Paul or Salvation Army. The link for the show will be available Friday, Nov. 27 at youngatheartplayers.com.

“I hope people will be entertained,” Pesch added. “The play, which reflects our here and now, provides food for thought but I also hope it inspires people to grow in empathy or see something positive in spite of the pandemic.”