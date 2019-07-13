Dayton’s most unique, yumtastic French fries

Credit: Lisa Powell, Dayton Daily News Credit: Lisa Powell, Dayton Daily News

What is ooey, gooey and probably not so heart smart? The Dublin Pub’s cheese fries.

The description says it all: “Thick cut wedge fries smothered with white wine sauce, crispy bacon, topped with a blend of cheeses and baked to perfection.” You can even get the fries beef poutine style or vegetarian style.

There’s a reason it is the restaurant’s top-selling appetizer.

The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave. Dayton

937.224.7822 | Website | Facebook

🍟 FIVE GUYS FRESH-CUT FRIES

This burger chain puts equal emphasis on its fries, and it shows. These always fresh-cut fries with the skin on have been crowned Dayton’s best of two years. These “boardwalk” style fries are served piping hot and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. These fries can be dressed up with Cajun spices if you want a little kick.

Always overflowing and leaving just the right amount of brown bag grease stains, Five Guys knows how to slice em’, fry em’ and salt them to perfection — every time.

Five Guys

Multiple Dayton-area locations

Website | Facebook

🍟ROOST'S PARMESAN FRIES AND DIPPING SAUCES

It is hard to go wrong with Parmesan fries, but Roost kicks its munchable fries up 11 more notches with some dynamic dipping sauces: dill pickle ketchup, white truffle aioli and prosciutto aioli. These make a great starter before the main course.

Roost Modern Italian

525 E. Fifth St. Dayton

937.222.3100 | Website | Facebook

🍟WHEAT PENNY'S EGGPLANT FRIES

OK, these are not technically “French fries,” but we had to include them because they are so addicting. Want kids to eat their veggies? Serve ‘em an order of Wheat Penny’s divinely crispy eggplant fries with yogurt sauce.

Wheat Penny Oven & Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937.496.5268 | Website | Facebook

🍟MEADOWLARK'S HOT GARLIC FRITES

Head over to Meadowlark, Wheat Penny’s sister restaurant also owned by acclaimed chef Elizabeth Wiley, for a cone of piping hot garlic frites. Watch out vampires.

Meadowlark

5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937.434.4750 | Website | Facebook