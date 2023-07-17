3 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton area

The Dayton summer festival scene is taking flight, spicing things up and getting groovy this weekend with three returning festivals. From skydiving and hot air balloon rides to garlic eating contests, here’s what’s happening across the Dayton area this week.

Check out these five summer festivals coming up July 21-23.

The Ohio Challenge

WHEN: Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23

WHERE: Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

COST: Walk-in admission is $5 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is $15 and includes a shuttle to the park and admission for the whole car. VIP parking inside the park is $35. Helicopter rides are $25 per person, tethered hot air balloon rides are $20 per person and historic plane rides range from $89-$189.

INFO: The annual hot air balloon and skydiving festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The Ohio Challenge features over 20 hot air balloons. On Friday and Saturday evening, the balloons will be grounded and lit for the balloon glow show. Throughout the weekend, visitors can also check out a car show, an evening firework display, a plane show, a vendor fair, a carnival and mid-air performances by professional skydivers. For more information, visit https://ohiochallenge.com/ or Ohio Challenge’s Facebook page.

Garlic Fest 2023

WHEN: Saturday, July 22

WHERE: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

INFO: Downtown Dayton is celebrating all things garlic from noon to 8 p.m. The free food festival features over a dozen food vendors, a garlic eating contest, craft vendors and more. Mamma DiSalvo’s will hold a meatball eating contest at the festival, and vendors will sell garlic-inspired treats including garlic beer, honey garlic ice cream and garlic chimichurri salmon cakes. For more information, visit the Dayton Garlic Fest on Facebook.

Dayton Blues Festival

WHEN: Sunday, July 23

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The blues are back! The Dayton Blues Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Acts this year include Jewel & The Rough Cuts, The Doug Hart Band, The Brad Hatfield Band, Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band, and Curtis Sanford presents “Young Guns.” The festival will also feature DJ Eric “Mr. Magic” Barnes and will be emceed by Stan “The Man” Brooks. For more information, visit www.levittdayton.org of the city of Dayton’s Facebook page.