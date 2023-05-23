SUMMER FESTIVAL GUIDE: Your look at events happening across the Dayton area

WHEN: Friday, May 26

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

INFO: Passport to MetroParks will kick off the summer season from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a sneak peek of upcoming festivals, events and more happening in Dayton. The event will feature live music, live animals, food trucks and family-friendly games and activities. Participants will have a chance to earn a stamp in their event passport for each activity they complete. Those who earn one stamp in each of five categories will be entered to win prizes. For more information, visit the Passport to MetroParks’ event page on Facebook.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

Dayton LGBTQ+ Pride (Affair on the Square, Pride Parade and Pride Festival)

WHEN: Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4

WHERE: Courthouse Square (23 N. Main St.), other events at Cooper Park (E. Second St.) and Eastwood MetroPark (1385 Harshman Rd.)

INFO: Dayton Pride 2023 kicks off with Affair on the Square Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event features live music, entertainment and food trucks. Festivities continue Saturday with a parade from noon to 1 p.m. The lineup begins at 11 a.m. in Cooper Park. The Dayton PRIDE festival is noon to 4 p.m. with live music, entertainment, vendors and food. Sunday will feature a 5K at Eastwood MetroPark starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.daytonlgbtcenter.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Troy Strawberry Festival

WHEN: Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4

WHERE: Downtown Troy

INFO: The Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features all things strawberry and much more including over 60 food and drink vendors, over 100 arts and craft vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. For more information, visit www.troystrawberryfest.com.

St. Christopher Summer Festival

WHEN: Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11

WHERE: St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia

INFO: The St. Christopher Summer Festival will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The festival will feature live music, entertainment, rides, bingo and gambling. There will be plenty of food featuring St. Chris’ famous pork tenderloin sandwiches, deep fried pickles and much more. There will also be rotating beer taps featuring craft beer. For more information, visit www.festival.stchristopheronline.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Versailles Poultry Days

WHEN: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12

WHERE: 459 S. Center St., Versailles

INFO: The 72nd annual Poultry Days festival kicks off the second week of June. The festival, themed “Chilly Willy and the Chicken Factory,” will feature two parades, the Grand Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the Antique Car Parade at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be an ultimate frisbee tournament, rides, kiddie tractor pull and several food vendors. For more information, visit www.versaillespoultrydays.com/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

St. Helen Spring Festival

WHEN: Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11

WHERE: St. Helen Catholic School, 5086 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton

INFO: The 70th annual St. Helen Spring Festival is slated from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The festival will feature live entertainment, rides, games, raffles and a variety of foods and drinks. There will be a free shuttle to the festival from Carroll High School. For more information, visit www.sthelenfestival.org.

Wine Fest and the Front Street Art Show

WHEN: Saturday, June 10

WHERE: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

INFO: Wine Fest and the Front Street Art Show is back at The Greene from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can participate in a wine tasting with 10, 2-ounce samples including a souvenir wine glass. A Bud Light Beer Garden is available for those who do not participate in Wine Fest. There will also be live music from Lyndsey Ellen and The Trackhounds and several artists featuring miscellaneous works. For more information, visit https://www.thegreene.com/event/Wine-Fest/2145569885/.

COST: Admission is free, but tickets must be purchased to participate in the tasting. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.

Dayton Jazz Festival

WHEN: Sunday, July 23

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Jazz Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion this summer. More information will be available at a later date on www.levittdayton.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Jewish Cultural Festival

WHEN: Sunday, June 11

WHERE: Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Dr., Dayton

INFO: Temple Israel’s Jewish Cultural Festival is back from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival involves more than 150 volunteers that serve food, perform, lead tours and answer questions about the Jewish culture. There will be education sessions, live entertainment, food, arts and crafts, raffles and much more. For more information, visit www.tidayton.org/festival.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Celtic Fest Ohio

WHEN: Saturday, June 17

WHERE: Renaissance Park, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

INFO: Celtic Fest Ohio is back from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festival will feature music, dance, arts and crafts, food and drink vendors and many activities. Festivalgoers can participate in several different tasting events, workshops and a scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.celticfestohio.com.

COST: General admission for those 13+ is $15.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Waynesville Street Faire

WHEN: Saturday, June 17

WHERE: Downtown Waynesville

INFO: Street Faire Saturdays are back in downtown Waynesville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Booths featuring art, unusual finds, home décor, antiques and much more will line both sides of the core block. There will also be music and food trucks. Other Street Faire Saturday dates include July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. For more information, visit www.waynesvilleshops.com.

The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It!

WHEN: Saturday, June 24

WHERE: Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

INFO: Enjoy all things pickles at the Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! which is slated from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Over 15 restaurants and vendors will have different kinds of foods— all featuring pickles. There will also be live music featuring Nashville artists Catie Offerman and Thomas Mac. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Austinlandingevents.

2023 Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Show and Red, White & Blue Block Party

WHEN: Friday, July 7

WHERE: Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia

INFO: The Xenia Rotary will present this event starting with the Red, White & Blue Block Party at 3 p.m. with food trucks, live music, a children’s bike parade and much more in historic downtown Xenia. A fireworks display will kick off just after sunset at the park. For more information, visit the event’s page on Facebook.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Americana Festival

WHEN: Monday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 4

WHERE: Activities kick off at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

INFO: The Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival is celebrating duty, honor and sacrifice from community heroes. The festival will kick off Monday with fireworks and a variety of food vendors at Centerville High School Stadium. The celebration continues on Tuesday with a 5K, parade, craft and food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. along Franklin St. Arts and crafts and food vendors will be set up along Main Street. For more information, visit www.americanafestival.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

WHEN: Sunday, July 8

WHERE: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

INFO: The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is back by popular demand from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Guests can try many different types of chicken wings. There will also be live music by The Fries at 3 p.m., Lee Gantt Band at 5:30 p.m. and Mojo Party Band at 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/kickin-chicken-wing-fest-2023/.

Dayton Blues Festival

WHEN: Sunday, July 23

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The blues are back! The Dayton Blues Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion this summer. More information will be available at a later date on www.levittdayton.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Celtic Festival

WHEN: Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E Monument Ave., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Celtic Festival will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The festival features sights, sounds and tastes of the Celtic heritage. There will be several different activities including live music. Headliners include Gaelic Storm, Doolin’, The Fitzgeralds, Boxing Banjo, Socks in the Frying Pan, The Drowsy Lads, and Davy Holt. There will also be a parade of kilts. For more information, visit www.daytoncelticfestival.com.

Germanfest Picnic

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

INFO: The 40th annual Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Germanfest Picnic will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The festival will feature authentic German food, a large selection of German Beer, live music, craft vendors, family-friendly activities and much more. There will also be a polka mass at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, visit https://germanfestdayton.com/.

St. Brigid Parish Festival

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: St. Brigid Parish, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia

INFO: The St. Brigid Parish Festival is an annual three-day family and community event featuring food, rides, adult and kid booths, gambling and much more. More details on the festival will be available at a later date. For more information, visit www.stbrigidxenia.org/parish/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12

WHERE: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

INFO: This year’s potato festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. featuring all things potato. There will be food, vendors, entertainment and much more. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Bacon Fest 2023

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12

WHERE: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

INFO: Bacon Fest is back from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival allows guests to sample local restaurants as they showcase all of the many ways you can baconate your meal. There will also be live music. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/bacon-fest-2023/.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

Dayton Funk Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Funk Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion this summer. More information will be available at a later date at www.levittdayton.org.

Dayton Porchfest

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19

WHERE: St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood in Dayton

INFO: Dayton Porchfest features free mini concerts held on porches throughout St. Anne’s Hill from 12:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Guests can explore the neighborhood while supporting local music. For more information, visit www.daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home.

Dayton African American Cultural Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

WHERE: Island MetroPark, 101 E Helena St., Dayton

INFO: The 17th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival returns from noon to 8 p.m. both days with live music, performances, kids activities, food and merchandise vendors, free resources and much more. The festival provides a space for people to gather and celebrate the richness of African American culture. For more information, visit www.daacf.com/index.html.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

WHERE: Community Park, 691 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn

INFO: The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. This family-friendly event will include 130 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors serving steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken and much more. For more information, visit www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org/index.html.

ARTFest on Main

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26

WHERE: Downtown Springboro

INFO: The Springboro Arts Council is presenting ARTFest on Main from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature fine art from approximately 100 artists, music, entertainment and food/beer/wine vendors. For more information, visit www.artfestonmain.com/.

Dayton Reggae Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 3

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Reggae Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion this summer. More information will be available at a later date on www.levittdayton.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Hispanic Heritage Festival and Parade

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

INFO: The 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festival will celebrate Hispanic culture with music, food and much more. The parade will begin at noon on Second Street. For more information, visit www.pacodayton.org/index.html.

Dayton Vegan Food and Drink Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 17

WHERE: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Vegan Food and Drink Festival highlights whole foods that are plat-based and celebrates vegan-friendly companies. The 4th annual festival returns Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DYTveganfestival.

Oktoberfest

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24

WHERE: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

INFO: Oktoberfest is the Dayton Art Institute’s largest annual fundraiser. The three-day festival, presented by Miller Lite, features a preview party, food and drink vendors, live entertainment and much more. More information will be available at a later date at www.daytonartinstitute.org/

Germantown Pretzel Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

INFO: The 43rd annual Germantown Pretzel Festival will return from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The festival features food, crafts, rides, live entertainment and pretzel-themed everything! A pretzel contest will decide the best pretzel-themed dish. More information will be available at a later date at https://germantownpretzelfestival.com/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Ohio Renaissance Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 29

WHERE: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

INFO: Transport yourselves to another era at the Ohio Renaissance Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This 30-acre permanent village has been historically re-created to resemble 16th century England. Every weekend from Labor Day through the end of October, experience entertainment including jousting knights, jugglers, comedians, swordfighters and the Queen herself with more than 100 shows daily. Feast on gigantic turkey legs, sip on hearty ales and flavorful wines. No utensils required. More than 150 world-class artisans will display their wares. For more information, visit www.renfestival.com/.

COST: General admission for those 13+ is $28. Children ages 5 to 12 are $10.