40 events to keep you busy in Dayton this August

August signals the end of summer, but there are still plenty of festivals, shows and fairs to check out. You can particularly celebrate all things food whether it be corn, potatoes or bacon. Or corn, potatoes and bacon all in one delectable dish!

COMMUNITY EVENTS

1. The 156th Dayton Horse Show

This annual event will be held at Champions Center, 4122 Laybourne Road, Springfield, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4; and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Dayton Horse Show is a not-for-profit local or “backyard” show to the American Saddlebred Barns in the Dayton area, but it is a competition open to American Saddlebred barns all over the country. Cost: Free. More info: 937-760-2637 or www.thedaytonhorseshow.com.

2. WWE SmackDown

The SmackDown returns to the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, Dayton, on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:45 p.m. WWE Superstars include Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and more. Cost: Tickets start at $23. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

3. Greene County Fair

The Greene County Fair is back at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, from Sunday, July 30 through Saturday, Aug. 5. The fair opens at 8 a.m. every day and closes at the end of the grandstand event of the night. Come out to see calf scrambles, demo derby, drag racing, harness racing, animal shows, truck and tractor pulls and lots of fair food. Cost: $8 for those 10 and up. Free for those 9 years old and under. Monday, July 31 is military discount day allowing those with a military ID to enter for $4. Wednesday, Aug. 2 is family and food pantry discount day. Bring a non-perishable food item and get in for $4. From 4-10 p.m. wristbands will be discounted. Thursday, Aug. 3 is senior citizen discount day. Seniors get in for $4. More info: 937-372-8621 or www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com.

4. All Seasons Kids Clothing and Equipment Sale

The Dayton Mothers of Twins will host the All Seasons Kids Clothing and Equipment Sale at Bellbrook Middle School, 3600 Feedwire Road, on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. You don’t have to be a mother of twins/triplets/etc. to shop, but there will be a huge assortment of gently used kids clothing, shoes, toys, infant/toddler equipment, books/games, maternity and more. Cost: $1. More info: www.daytontwinsclub.org.

5. Shop Dignity Craft and Vendor Show

The fifth annual Shop for Dignity Craft and Vendor Show will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. By shopping at this event you are helping distribute dignity to school age girls and women in Greene County. Cost: $3 cash donation. More info: www.providingforwomen.org.

6. PechaKucha Night

Dayton PechaKucha Night is back at Hope Lutheran of Dayton, 500 Hickory St., on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Dayton is one of over 900 official PK cities and attracts about 300 attendees. Cost: Free but donations are accepted. More info: www.pechakucha.com.

DANCE

7. Jan and Robin House Duo

The Jan and Robin House Duo (formerly with Mandolin Bridge) will perform at the Tuesday Tea Dance at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 2-4 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and appetizer buffet included. Cost: $7 for members. $8 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

FESTIVALS

8. Bluegrass and Brew Festival

The fifth annual Bluegrass and Brew Festival will be held in downtown Fairborn at 103 W. Main St. on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4-10 p.m. Patrons can enjoy three bluegrass bands, multiple food trucks, family-friendly activities and a beer garden. Cost: Free. More info: www.facebook.com/bluegrassandbrew.

9. Fulton Farm Sweet Corn Festival

This festival will be held at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy, on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come and enjoy live entertainment, local craft vendors, food trucks, children’s play area, fresh produce, corn roast, farm animals and much more. Cost: Free. More info: 937-335-6983.

10. Polish Summer Fest

This event will take place at the Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton, on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 2-8 p.m. Duane Malinowski and his band will perform at the event. There will also be food, beverages, music and dancing. Cost: $5 per car load. More info: 937-222-8092.

11. St. Brigid Parish Festival

St. Brigid Parish, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia, will host a festival on Friday, Aug. 11 from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4-10 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy food, kids and adult games, live music, craft fair, flea market, a 5K run/walk, and a grand raffle. Cost: Free. More info: 937-372-3193 or www.stbrigidxenia.org.

12. Germanfest Picnic

The 40th-anniversary edition of the Germanfest Picnic will take place at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Friday, Aug. 11 from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a Polka Mass on Sunday at 10 a.m. Enjoy German favorites like schnitzel dinners, brats, metts, German potato salad, sauerkraut and strudel. German beer and spirits will also be available. Cost: Free. More info: www.germanfestdayton.com.

13. BoomerFest

BoomerFest will be held at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, on Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 10 p.m. The event features food trucks, a selection of craft beers, and a classic car cruise-in. BoomerFest is an outdoor, on-the-grass festival and takes place rain or shine. There will be some under the tent seating but bring a chair just in case. Cost: Free. More info: 937-432-6549 or www.chilivingcommunities.org.

14. Englewood Art Festival

This event will be held at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood, on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival features lots of art vendors from around the area and beyond in addition to a 5K race, parade, food, live entertainment, and a car show on Sunday. Cost: Free for the festival. $20 for the 5K. More info: www.englewood.oh.us.

15. Dayton Potato Festival

The third annual festival will be held at Oak and Ivy Park, 803 Anderson Goodrich Ct., Dayton, on Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. Enjoy potato dishes, craft vendors and live performances. Cost: Free. More info: www.facebook.com/DaytonPotatoFestival.

16. Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest

The 76th annual SummerFest will be held at the old Sugarcreek School, 31 S. East St, Bellbrook, on Friday, Aug. 18 from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 4-11 p.m. The festival will include games, carnival rides, crafts, food, kids activities and a parade on Saturday. There will also be a beer and wine tent and live music. Cost: Free. More info: www.bellbrooklions.org.

17. Dayton African-American Cultural Festival

This festival will be held at Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 8 p.m. This family event brings the richness of the African-American experience to Dayton through culture, education and music. See an African village and a pavilion of paintings. Enjoy live R&B, gospel and jazz performances. Visit the Kids Korner for a variety of activities, a community talent show and giveaways. Merchandise and food vendors will be onsite. Cost: Free. More info: www.metroparks.org.

18. Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

This festival returns to Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a family-oriented event. There will be180 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors. You can also enjoy favorites such as steamed cooked sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches and fresh cut watermelon. Activities for children include pony rides and the Big Bounce. Cost: Free. More info: www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org.

19. Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival

The festival will be held at the Clifton Opera House, 5 S. Clay St., Clifton, on Friday, Aug. 25 from 4-11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Activities include musical performances, shopping, food, kids games, vendors, artisans, and beer tent. Cost: Free. More info: 937-342-2175 or www.villageofclifton.com.

20. Egyptian Festival

The 23rd annual Egyptian Festival will take place at the St. Mina and St. Abanoub Church, 1531 King Richard Parkway, Miamisburg, on Friday, Aug. 25 from 4-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, shopping, arts, crafts and carnival games. Cost: Free. More info: www.stminastabanoub.org.

21. Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival

The 30th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival will be held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Road, Dayton, on Friday, Aug. 25 from 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Enjoy traditional Lebanese food, beer, music, dance and rides. Cost: Free. More info: www.thelebanesevestival.com.

22. Ohio Valley Orchid Fest

The Ohio Valley Orchid Fest will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The goal of the event is to bring high quality orchids, both for sale and display, as well as quality information about how to grow orchids to the general public and the orchid hobbyist in a fun, family-friendly environment. Cost: Suggestion $3 donation. More info: www.ohiovalleyorchidfest.com.

FOOD AND DINING

23. Great American Beer Tasting Day

This event will will take place at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 2-6 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend. No outside food or drink including pretzels or other food necklaces. No children, including babies in strollers. Designated driver ticket includes five, non-alcoholic samples for those attending who do not wish to drink. Tickets may not be shared. Cost: $40-$50 for drinkers and $10 for designated drivers. More info: www.milb.com.

24. Bacon Fest

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association will present Bacon Fest 2023 at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 3-10 p.m. Savor the flavor of breakfast’s favorite side item. Enjoy food from various local restaurants and live music all night. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

MUSIC

25. Soaring Sounds

Soaring Sounds will be presented with the permission of Drum Corps International at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 6-10 p.m.. Soaring Sounds is one of the oldest drum corps shows in the nation. Cost: $37-$42. More info: www.centervilleband.org.

26. Dwight Yoakam

Grammy Award winner Dwight Yoakam will perform at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Special guests The Mavericks and 49 Winchester will also perform. Cost: $49.50-$82.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

27. Tusk

Tusk, the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will be at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Cost: $20 presale and $25 day of the show. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

28. Air Force Band of Flight

The Air Force Band of Flight will perform at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. The members are all active-duty musicians in the United States Air Force, and the group entertains public audiences and supports events at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

29. Happy Together Tour

The Happy Together Tour returns to the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. The tour features The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. Cost: $45-$60. $5 extra day of the show. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

30. ABBA Tribute

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA will be back at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Listen to iconic hits including “Mamma Mia”, “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo.” All patrons who purchase a ticket will be treated to a pre-show wine tasting that begins 90 minutes prior to the show. Cost: $29.50-$37.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

31. Get the Led Out

Get the Led Out: A Celebration of the “The Mighty Zep” will return to the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering, on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live. Cost: $26 and up. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

32. Come Together

This Beatles tribute act is back this year at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5-11:30 p.m. Music from all eras of The Beatles will be played from the rooftop.There will be a beer garden, food trucks and an after party. Cost: $27 for a weekend pass. $40 in advance and $45 at the door for V.I.P. tickets that include the best view of the stage, dedicated bars with shorter lines and a provided dedicated seat. $20 in advance and $25 at the door for general admission. Kids under 10 are free. More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com.

33. Dayton Porchfest

This event returns to the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Mini-concerts will be held on various porches. Listen to music and look at the beautiful homes. Cost: Free. More info: www.facebook.com/DaytonPorchFest.

OUTDOORS

34. Oregon District Block Party with Purrfect Additions

This event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Come and drink cocktails while cuddling with adoptable cats. Purrfect Additions will receive a portion of each special cocktail that is purchased. Cost: Free. More info: www.theoregondistrict.com.

35. St. Brigid 5K Run/Walk

This run/walk will take place at St. Brigid, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia, on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m. Awards will be given to all 9 and under. Cash awards will be given to top runners in various categories. Cost: $20-$25. More info: 937-372-3193 or www.stbrigidxenia.org.

36. 5K for Kelli

The 11th annual 5K for Kelli will take place at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. Presented by the Breast Wishes Foundation, this 5K remembers and honors the life of Kelli James, those lost to breast cancer and survivors. Runners are encouraged to dress-up in fairy outfits with tutus, wings and flower crowns. Cost: $25. More info: www.metroparks.org.

37. Track Day

The Dayton Motorcycle Club will hold a Track Day for beginners and old-timers at the club, 3515 Stony Hollow Road, Dayton, on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10:20 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. This is for beginners and older MX riders only. There will be no doubling jumping as the track is not prepped. Cost: $25 per rider. More info: www.daytonmc.com.

38. Tour De Donut

This event will be held at the Troy Rec Center,11 N. Market St., Troy, on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit donut stops and eat donuts. For each donut the rider eats during the ride (and keeps down) they have five minutes deducted from their ride time. There are prizes in several classes including the coveted golden Tour de Donut championship belt for the best adjusted “donut time.” Cost: $40-$75. More info: www.thetourdedonut.com.

39. Bee Active Fun Run/Walk

Presented by Dayton Children’s Hospital, this event will take place at Delco Park, 1707 Delco Park Drive, Dayton, on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Register by Aug. 16 to get a race T-shirt. There will be music, children’s activities and raffles. Cost: $30 for adults and $20 for kids. More info: www.childrensdayton.org.

THEATER

40. ‘Toussaint Louverture, a Negro History Drama’

Trotwood-based company Theatre MADE, founded and produced by Joyce Barnes, presents a staged reading of this story of the Haitian War for Independence, as depicted in Col. Charles Young’s Shakespearean-level drama. The play is billed as “the greatest story in Black world history that you’ve never heard.” University of Dayton professor Michelle Hayford directs. Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Cost: $21. More info: www.daytonlive.org.

41. ‘Radio Golf’

Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., presents an August Wilson play for the first time in its 80-year history. Slated Aug. 25-Sept. 10, “Radio Golf” concerns Harmond Wilks, who is running to be the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh. The arrival of an unexpected visitor challenges Harmond’s integrity. Performances are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m. (with the exception of Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.) and Sundays at 3 p.m. Cost: $14-$21. More info: www.daytontheatreguild.org.

VISUAL ARTS

42. The Midwest Miniature Showcase

This event will be held at Wingate by Wyndham Dayton-Fairborn, 3055 Presidential Drive, on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect vendors, artists and exhibitors, door prizes, multiple scale items, and one-of-a-kind miniatures. Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-15 and free for kids 5 and under. More info: www.midwest-miniatures.com.

43. Art on the Lawn

The Village Artisans will present the 39th annual Art on the Lawn at Mills Law School, 200 Walnut St., Yellow Springs, on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both new and returning artists will their display their ceramics, drawings, fiber art, garden art, glass, jewelry, leatherwork, mixed media, paper craft, paintings, photography and more. Food vendors and live music complement the outstanding, juried artwork throughout the festival. Cost: Free. More info: 937-767-1209 or www.villageartisans.org.

44. Art on the Commons

The Rosewood Arts Center and the Kettering Arts Council will present Art on the Commons at the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Now in its 35th year, the Art on the Commons fine arts and crafts festival features over 100 hundred artists from around the country. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.