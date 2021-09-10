5 Miami Valley events to check out this weekend

Where: 2625 County Line Road, Kettering

Details: The Italian Fall Festa, hosted by the Order Sons of Italy In America, will include live entertainment, popular Italian dishes, the Meatball Madness 5K Run, and games of bocce ball.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: www.italianfallfesta.com or www.facebook.com/ItalianFallFesta

🍁Dayton Greek Festival

Caption The Greek Fest Express is a drive-thru-only version of the Dayton Greek Festival taking place 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10 and Saturday, Sep. 11 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 12. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Friday, Sep. 10 and Saturday, Sep. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sep. 12 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: Greek Fest Express will be serving up festival favorites like pastries, a variety of gyros and Souvlaki dinners. Customers must place pre-orders for this cuisine at the Greek Festival’s website. Orders can be picked up during specified hours at the festival. Currently, Friday at 11 a.m. and noon are full. Walk-ups are not permitted.

More info: www.daytongreekfestival.com

🍁Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

Caption The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept.12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. SARAH FRANKS/STAFF Credit: Sarah Franks Credit: Sarah Franks

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept.12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive

Details: In years past, the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival has offered interesting takes on this movie theater staple, like cheesy popcorn pizza, popcorn ice cream and popcorn burgers. Aside from serving up several tasty popcorn options, the festival will host dozens of food, merchandise and arts and crafts vendors.

Looking for something to do after you’ve gorged yourself on flavored popcorn? The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival also hosts a car show, 5K and live entertainment.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: beavercreekpopcornfestival.org

🍁GuitarFest 2021

Caption GuitarFest 2021 will take place Sunday, Sept. 12 from 4-7 p.m. Credit: E.L. Hubbard Credit: E.L. Hubbard

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Stubbs Park Amphitheater, Centerville

Details: Over a dozen guitarists will hit the stage as part of Dayton’s annual GuitarFest. The event is hosted by the Dayton Guitar Society, the city of Centerville and McCutcheon Music, which is owned and operated by local guitarist Jim McCutcheon.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-287-7755

🍁Cabin Fever Laser Show

Caption A drive-in laser light show is coming to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Sept. 9 -12. Credit: CABIN FEVER LASER LIGHT SHOW Credit: CABIN FEVER LASER LIGHT SHOW

When: Through Sept. 12 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: This hour-long show features digital images projected onto two screens while lasers dance through the sky. The show is accompanied by music.

Cost: $29.99 – General admission for one carload of people.

$60 - VIP admission for one carload of people with parking in the front 2-7 rows.

$99.99 – VIP Exclusive admission for one carload of people with front-row parking and a glow toy package.

More info: cabinfeverlasershow.com